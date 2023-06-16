Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to race at USATF NYC Grand Prix on Sat., June 24

NEW YORK, New York. (Jun. 16, 2023) – Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic and world champion in the 400m hurdles, will race in the flat 400m at the USATF NYC Grand Prix, organizers announced today.

A gold-level stop on World Athletics’ Continental Tour Gold, the USATF NYC Grand Prix will take place at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island in New York City on Saturday, June 24. Tickets for the event on are now on sale at http://nygp.globalathletics.com/.

One of the transcendent stars in track and field, McLaughlin-Levrone is undefeated in the intermediate hurdles since 2021, having won both Olympic and world championships titles in the past two seasons. She’s also broken the 400m hurdles world record four times in that time span, with her current record of 50.68 set in her victory at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, OR. Coming off a 49.71 runner-up finish in the flat 400m at the Meeting de Paris Diamond League last week, McLaughlin-Levrone will line up in the same event at the USATF NYC Grand Prix.

Challenging McLaughlin-Levrone in the 400m will be the previously announced Gabby Thomas, the 2020 Olympic bronze medalist at 200m. Thomas is coming off an impressive win over 200m at the Meeting de Paris Diamond League in 22.05 and recently smashed her lifetime best for 400m with a 49.68 clocking in Texas this past April. Thomas will be lining up in the 400m shortly after competing in a top women’s 100m field which will include Aleia Hobbs, the reigning US champion and American record-holder at 60m, and Melissa Jefferson, the 2022 US champion at 100m.

Also confirmed for an enticing sprint double is Michael Norman, the reigning world champion at 400m. Already announced for the men’s 100m at the USATF NYC Grand Prix against 2019 world champion Christian Coleman and 2020 Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, Norman will now double-back and also race the men’s 200m against two-time world champion and US record-holder Noah Lyles.

Fred Kerley, previously announced for the men’s 200m, and Marvin Bracy-Williams, previously announced for the men’s 100m, have withdrawn. ALSO READ: Erriyon Knighton Surpasses Usain Bolt’s Record in Men’s 200m at Oslo Diamond League

Additional top match-ups confirmed for the USATF NYC Grand Prix include:

• 2022 World Athletics Championships silver medalist Trey Cunningham, 2021 NCAA champion Robert Dunning and Devon Allen, the third-fastest man in history, in the men’s 110m hurdles;

• 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy, 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships bronze medalist Bryce Hoppel and 2023 NCAA champion Will Sumner in the men’s 800m;

• 2022 world champion Chase Ealey and 2021 Wanda Diamond League winner Maggie Ewen in the women’s shot put;

• American record-holder and the second-fastest woman of all-time Keni Harrison and 2022 World Athletics Championships silver medalist Megan Tapper of Jamaica in the women’s 100m hurdles;

• 2022 world indoor champion and American record-holder Ajee’ Wilson and 2022 US indoor 1500m champion Heather Maclean in the women’s 800m.

Entries for all elite events are now online at https://nygp.globalathletics.com/events/.

Reminder on Schedule Change

The broadcast timeslot for the 2023 USATF NYC Grand Prix has changed from what was originally announced and will now air live on NBC on Sat., June 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EDT. A full schedule of events is now online at https://nygp.globalathletics.com/events/.

The 2023 USATF NYC Grand Prix will be shown live on NBC from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 24 and is a gold-level member of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold.