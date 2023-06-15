Erriyon Knighton Surpasses Usain Bolt’s Record in Men’s 200m at Oslo Diamond League

OSLO – The Oslo Diamond League witnessed several impressive performances, with meet records and world leads established in various events.

Karsten Warholm Shatters Meet Record and Sets Fourth Fastest Time in Men’s 400m Hurdles at Oslo Diamond League

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Karsten Warholm showcased his dominance by breaking his own meet record and setting the fourth fastest time in history. The Olympic champion and world record holder posted a remarkable time of 46.52, surpassing his previous meet record (which was also a world record) of 46.70. Cj Allen of the United States secured the second spot with a time of 47.58, while Wilfried Happio of France claimed third place in 48.13.

The women’s 400m hurdles saw a strong showing by Jamaican athletes Rushell Clayton and Janieve Russell, who finished second and fourth, respectively. However, it was Femke Bol of the Netherlands who stole the spotlight with her world-leading time of 52.30. Bol now stands as the third fastest woman in the history of the event, trailing behind Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad. With McLaughlin currently focused on the flat 400m, Bol sees a perfect opportunity to aim for the world title.

Did Shericka Jackson win at the Oslo Diamond League?

In a highly anticipated women’s 100m race, Marie Jose Ta Lou emerged as the victor against a competitive field that included Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas and Shericka Jackson of Jamaica. Ta Lou displayed an impressive surge over the last 30m, clocking in at 10.75 for a new world lead. Strachan secured the second spot with a time of 10.93, while Jackson finished third in 10.98.

In the men’s 200m event, Erriyon Knighton continued to make waves by surpassing one of Usain Bolt’s records. The talented 19-year-old American, who broke Bolt’s world junior record in 2021, sprinted to victory in 19.77, beating Bolt’s 2013 time of 19.79. This marked Knighton’s 11th sub-20-second performance in the 200m. Reynier Mena of Cuba finished second with a time of 20.09, while Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia claimed third place in 20.23.

Wayde Van Niekerk Returns to Form with Impressive Win in Oslo 400m at Diamond League

South African sprinter Wayde Van Niekerk, the world record holder in the 400m, showcased his return to form by winning the Oslo 400m in 44.38. He faced tough competition from Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga (44.49) and Vernon Norwood of the United States (44.51) as they pressured him all the way to the finish line.