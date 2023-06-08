NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships: Day 1 Sets Stage for Exciting Battles and Personal Bests

AUSTIN, USA – The NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships kicked off with a flurry of fast times and personal records on the first day, primarily featuring men’s preliminaries. In the 100m event, PJ Austin recorded the fastest time of 9.89 (1.3), tying for the third-fastest time of the season. Cole Beck followed closely with a time of 9.97. Nigerians Godson Oghenebrume (9.93, 0.8) and Favour Ashe (9.96, 1.3) won their respective heats, setting personal bests for all four athletes.

Udodi Onwuzurike from Nigeria delivered the second-fastest time of the season in the 200m, clocking 19.76 (0.6) and setting a new personal best. Tarsis Orogot of Uganda broke his country’s national record with a time of 19.94, while Javonte Harding finished in 19.98. In other heats, Courtney Lindsey won in 19.88 (0.6) ahead of South Africa’s Shaun Maswanganyi (19.99), and Robert Gregory also emerged victorious with a time of 19.95 (1.0). All three athletes achieved personal bests.

Justin Robinson claimed the fastest time in the 400m, winning his heat in 44.54. Nigeria’s Emmanuel Bamidele (44.67) and Reheem Hayles (44.81) followed closely, both setting personal bests. Elija Godwin secured a victory in his heat with a time of 44.73, defeating Dubem Nwachukwu (44.81 PB). Ryan Willie also recorded a personal best of 44.97 in his heat.

In the men’s finals, Jamaican long jumpers Carey McLeod (8.26, 1.3) and Wayne Pinnock (8.15, 1.3) claimed the top two spots. Kyle Rademeyer of South Africa won the pole vault event with a clearance of 5.70, edging out Hunter Garretson. Both athletes achieved personal bests. Sondre Guttormsen from Norway finished sixth with a jump of 5.60. Jordan Geist won the shot put with a distance of 21.06, with Turner Washington (21.04) and Fred Moudani-Likibi from France (20.54 PB) securing second and third place, respectively. Geist also earned a bronze medal in the hammer throw with a personal best of 75.97. Kenneth Ikeji from Britain (77.92 PB) claimed gold in the event, while Greece’s Konstantinos Zaltos (76.33 PB) took silver. Tzuriel Pedigo won the javelin with a personal best throw of 79.79, and Australia’s Ky Robinson emerged victorious in the 10,000m with a time of 28:10.96, narrowly defeating Charles Hicks (28:12.20).

Germany’s Leo Neugebauer surprised with a strong performance in the decathlon, amassing 4591 points on the first day, surpassing his personal best by 146 points. He currently leads the competition, ahead of the favored Kyle Garland (4570 pts) and another German athlete, Till Steinforth (4291 pts). Notable results from other preliminaries include Chris Robinson winning the fastest heat in the 400m hurdles with a time of 48.79, with Nigerian Nathaniel Ezekiel (48.95) finishing close behind. In the 110m hurdles, Jamaica’s Phillip Lemonious delivered the best time of 13.28 (1.1).

In the relay heats, LSU recorded a time of 38.06 in the 4x100m relay, while Florida clocked 2:58.62 in the 4x400m relay.