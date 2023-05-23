Dina Asher-Smith to Make 200m Season Debut at Memorial Ottolia in Savona on May 24

SAVONA, Italy – Dina Asher-Smith, the British sprinter and Olympic medalist, will make her 200m season debut at the Memorial Ottolia in Savona on May 24 (WACT Challenger), as confirmed by FIDAL, the Italian Athletics Federation.

This highly anticipated event will feature several top international athletes, adding to the excitement for sports fans.

Joining Asher-Smith on the track will be Reetta Hurske and Luca Kozak, who will compete in the 100m hurdles. The 400m hurdles event will showcase the talents of Yasmani Copello and Abderrahman Samba, while Justyna Swiety-Ersetic will be a force to be reckoned with in the 400m.

Filippo Tortu, the Olympic 4x100m champion, will face tough competition in the 100m event, with Jeremiah Azu, Reece Prescod, and Benjamin Azamati among the notable contenders. Zane Weir, the European indoor champion, will captivate the audience with his performance in the shot put event, proudly representing his home soil.

Sports enthusiasts should also keep an eye out for Mattia Furlani, who will be showcasing his skills in the long jump.

This event promises thrilling displays of athleticism and fierce competition, making it a must-watch for fans of track and field.

