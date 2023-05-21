Christian Coleman Makes Strong Return with 9.78w at Bermuda Grand Prix

HAMILTON, Bermuda (May 20) – Christian Coleman showcased a promising return to form as he triumphed at the 2023 Bermuda Grand Prix, marking his first 100m race of the season. The 2019 World 100m champion demonstrated his prowess, conquering the track with a windy tailwind of 9.78 (+4.4).

Coleman, also holding the 60m world record, executed his trademark start to perfection, creating a comfortable lead ahead of the American record holder in the 200m. Fending off a fast-closing Noah Lyles, Coleman crossed the finish line in 9.80, securing his victory. Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake took the third spot with a time of 9.87.

Last year, Coleman made a comeback at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene after serving a ban for missed drug tests, and this season he is seeking redemption for his sixth-place finish. In a post-race interview with NBC, Coleman expressed his confidence: “I think I’ve got a good shot.”

Rising Star Tamari Davis Shines in 100m Race

Rising star Tamari Davis showcased her talent on the women’s side by dominating the 100m race, finishing with a barely wind-legal time of 10.91 (+2.0). She outperformed Jamaican Sashalee Forbes (10.98) and fellow countrywoman Celera Barnes (11.04) to win.

The USA also celebrated success in the relay events. Abby Steiner and McKenzie Dunmore secured the first and third spots in the women’s 200m, with times of 22.06 and 22.50, respectively, while Bahamian standout Anthonique Strachan took second place with 22.34.

In the men’s 200m, Andre De Grasse narrowly edged out American Kendal Williams for second place, with American Elijah Morrow clinching the victory in 20.11.

In the highly anticipated men’s 4x100m relay, the USA dominated, with both the USA Red and USA Blue teams taking the first and second spots, clocking impressive times of 38.21 and 38.81, respectively. Team Jamaica secured third place with a time of 39.51.

On the women’s side, Team Jamaica showcased their strength, defeating the USA Red, Blue, and White teams, posting a winning time of 42.80.

Jasmine Camacho Quinn Impresses with Stellar Hurdles Performance

Puerto Rican Olympic champion hurdler Jasmine Camacho Quinn took advantage of favorable wind conditions, setting the third-fastest time in any conditions with 12.17 (+3.5). She outperformed Jamaica’s Danielle Williams and American Tonea Marshall, who finished with times of 12.38 and 12.39, respectively.

In the men’s 400m, Olympic champion Steven Gardiner dominated the race from start to finish, opening his season with an impressive time of 44.42.

USATF Bermuda Grand Prix – Results

Men’s 100m Final 1

Christian COLEMAN (USA) – 9.78 Noah LYLES (USA) – 9.80 Ackeem BLAKE (JAM) – 9.87 Terrance LAIRD (USA) – 9.94 Emmanuel MATADI (LBR) – 10.02 Joseph Paul AMOAH (GHA) – 10.05 Andre DE GRASSE (CAN) – 10.16

Men’s 100m Final 2

Kadrian GOLDSON (JAM) – 9.96 Michael CAMPBELL (JAM) – 10.11 Chris ROYSTER (USA) – 10.21 Cravon GILLESPIE (USA) – 10.22 Demek KEMP (USA) – 10.27 Jevaughn WHYTE (JAM) – 10.28

Men’s 200m Final

Elijah MORROW (USA) – 20.11 Andre DE GRASSE (CAN) – 20.28 Kendal WILLIAMS (USA) – 20.28 Joseph Paul AMOAH (GHA) – 20.56 Daniel STOKES (MEX) – 20.67 José FIGUEROA (PUR) – 20.89 Emmanuel MATADI (LBR) – DNF

Men’s 400m Final

Steven GARDINER (BAH) – 44.42 Alonzo RUSSELL (BAH) – 45.24 Trevor STEWART (USA) – 45.58 Javon FRANCIS (JAM) – 45.81 Demish GAYE (JAM) – 45.92 José FIGUEROA (PUR) – 47.17 Wilbert LONDON (USA) – 47.57

Men’s 1500m Final

Robert HEPPENSTALL (CAN) – 3:41.83 Ethan HUSSEY (GBR) – 3:42.52 Rob NAPOLITANO (PUR) – 3:42.87 AJ ERNST (USA) – 3:42.95 Ben ALLEN (USA) – 3:44.08 Erik SOWINSKI (USA) – DNF

Men’s 110mH Final

Jamal BRITT (USA) – 12.99 Eric EDWARDS (USA) – 13.07 Freddie CRITTENDEN (USA) – 13.13 Tyler MASON (JAM) – 13.30 Damion THOMAS (JAM) – 13.38 Michael DICKSON (USA) – 13.48 Louis ROLLINS (USA) – 13.67 Robert DUNNING (USA) – 22.28

Men’s Long Jump Final

LaQuan NAIRN (BAH) – 8.32m (+2.2) Steffin MCCARTER (USA) – 8.23m (+2.1) William WILLIAMS (USA) – 8.18m (+3.8) Jarrion LAWSON (USA) – 8.00m (+2.1) Isaiah GRIFFITH (USA) – 7.85m (+3.6) Nicolas Allen ARRIOLA GREEN (GUA) – 7.85m (+3.6)

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Will CLAYE (USA) – 17.45m (+3.1) Donald SCOTT (USA) – 17.06m (+2.4) Jordan SCOTT (JAM) – 17.06m (+2.1) Christian TAYLOR (USA) – 16.82m (+3.5) Omar CRADDOCK (USA) – 16.62m (+1.8) Chris CARTER (USA) – 16.49m (+1.6) Max HEß (GER) – 16.38m (+2.2) Jah-Nhai PERINCHIEF (BER) – 16.30m (+2.8) Kaiwan CULMER (BAH) – 16.27m (+1.6)

Women’s 100m Final 1

Tamari DAVIS (USA) – 10.91 (+2.0) Shashalee FORBES (JAM) – 10.98 (+2.0) Celera BARNES (USA) – 11.01 (+2.0) Gina LÜCKENKEMPER (GER) – 11.03 (+2.0) English GARDNER (USA) – 11.13 (+2.0) Kemba NELSON (JAM) – 11.14 (+2.0) Mikiah BRISCO (USA) – 11.16 (+2.0) Marybeth SANT-PRICE (USA) – 11.16 (+2.0)

Women’s 100m Final 2

Shannon RAY (USA) – 11.04 (+2.7) Ashley HENDERSON (USA) – 11.12 (+2.7) Remona BURCHELL (JAM) – 11.15 (+2.7) Taylor ANDERSON (USA) – 11.16 (+2.7) Anglerne ANNELUS (USA) – 11.16 (+2.7) Jonielle SMITH (JAM) – 11.18 (+2.7) Alaysha JOHNSON (USA) – 11.29 (+2.7) Javianne OLIVER (USA) – 11.34 (+2.7)

Women’s 200m Final

Abby STEINER (USA) – 22.06 Anthonique STRACHAN (BAH) – 22.34 Makenzie DUNMORE (USA) – 22.50 Ashanti MOORE (JAM) – 22.78 Anavia BATTLE (USA) – 22.79 Jessika GBAI (CIV) – 22.80

Women’s 400m Final

Gabby SCOTT (PUR) – 51.65 Courtney OKOLO (USA) – 52.23 Candice MCLEOD (JAM) – 52.30 Brittany AVENI (USA) – 52.41 Kaylin WHITNEY (USA) – 53.29 Dalilah MUHAMMAD (USA) – 53.41 Shakima WIMBLEY (USA) – 53.51

Women’s 800m Final

Olivia BAKER (USA) – 2:03.15 Susan ANENO (UGA) – 2:03.17 Emily BROOKS-RICHARDS (USA) – 2:03.65 Hannah SEGRAVE (GBR) – 2:03.68 Camille LAUS (BEL) – 2:03.99 Kendra CHAMBERS (USA) – 2:04.30 Addy TOWNSEND (CAN) – 2:04.34 Jazmine FRAY (JAM) – 2:06.33 Sanaa Rae MORRIS (BER) – DNF

Women’s 100mH Final

Jasmine CAMACHO-QUINN (PUR) – 12.17 (+3.5) Danielle WILLIAMS (JAM) – 12.38 (+3.5) Tonea MARSHALL (USA) – 12.39 (+3.5) Megan TAPPER (JAM) – 12.47 (+3.5) Amber HUGHES (USA) – 12.82 (+3.5) Gabriele CUNNINGHAM (USA) – 12.84 (+3.5) Milan YOUNG (USA) – 13.23 (+3.5) Joni TOMIČIČ PREZELJ (SLO) – 13.25 (+3.5)

Women’s 400mH Final

Andrenette KNIGHT (JAM) – 54.90 Cassandra TATE (USA) – 55.06 Shiann SALMON (JAM) – 55.56 Ronda WHYTE (JAM) – 55.56 Gianna WOODRUFF (PAN) – 56.00 Lina NIELSEN (GBR) – 56.49 Anna COCKRELL (USA) – 56.50 Ashley SPENCER (USA) – DNF

Women’s Long Jump Final

Tara DAVIS-WOODHALL (USA) – 7.11m (+2.1) Quanesha BURKS (USA) – 7.04m (+2.9) Ruth USORO (NGR) – 6.82m (+1.2) Monae’ NICHOLS (USA) – 6.52m (+2.2) Tiffany FLYNN (USA) – 6.46m (+3.4) Chanice PORTER (JAM) – 6.45m (+2.3) Kendell WILLIAMS (USA) – 6.38m (+3.3) Michelle FOKAM (USA) – 6.12m (+3.4)