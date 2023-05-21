Seville Triumphs Over Yohan Blake at JAAA All-Comers Meet in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica (May 20) – Oblique Seville emerged victorious in a thrilling showdown, defeating former World champion Yohan Blake at Saturday’s JAAA All-Comers Meet held at the National Stadium.

Seville, a rising star in the sprinting world, demonstrated his remarkable speed and agility, crossing the finish line in an impressive season-best time of 9.94 seconds to claim the top spot.

Despite his age, Blake showcased his enduring prowess, outpacing several younger sprinters with a commendable time of 10.15 seconds.

The competition also witnessed Nigel Ellis, who secured a respectable third place by clocking 10.22 seconds, and Tyquendo Tracey, who finished in fourth place with a time of 10.26 seconds.