caribshopper
Featured

Seville Triumphs Over Yohan Blake at JAAA All-Comers Meet in Kingston

blank

ByAnthony Foster

May 21, 2023
Oblique Seville runs 9.86 at JAAA Jubilee Series 2.1

KINGSTON, Jamaica (May 20) – Oblique Seville emerged victorious in a thrilling showdown, defeating former World champion Yohan Blake at Saturday’s JAAA All-Comers Meet held at the National Stadium.

Seville, a rising star in the sprinting world, demonstrated his remarkable speed and agility, crossing the finish line in an impressive season-best time of 9.94 seconds to claim the top spot.

Despite his age, Blake showcased his enduring prowess, outpacing several younger sprinters with a commendable time of 10.15 seconds.

The competition also witnessed Nigel Ellis, who secured a respectable third place by clocking 10.22 seconds, and Tyquendo Tracey, who finished in fourth place with a time of 10.26 seconds.

blank

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Featured

Shashalee Forbes’s Record-Breaking Performance Propels Her to New Heights in Sprinting

May 21, 2023
Featured

Shericka Jackson Reigns Supreme at JAAA All-Comers 2023 Series

May 20, 2023
Featured

Ackeem Blake Takes on American Speedsters in Epic 100m Battle

May 19, 2023

Articles

Christian Coleman Makes Strong Return with 9.78w at Bermuda Grand Prix

May 21, 2023
Featured

Featured

Featured

