Jamaica Invades Baltimore: Champs Champions Ready to Conquer Puma East Coast International Showcase

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Athletes from five Jamaican high schools, led by Boys’ Champs winners Jamaica College (JC) and Girls’ Champs runners-up Hydel High, have arrived in Baltimore for Saturday’s (2 May) fifth staging of the Puma East Coast International Showcase at Hughes Memorial Stadium, Morgan State University. The meet, set to begin at 10:00 a.m., is regarded as one of the premier high school track and field events in the United States and is the brainchild of Jamaican Olympian Sanjay Ayre.

The East Coast International Showcase will feature more than 1,200 elite high school athletes from across the United States and the Caribbean, competing in sprints, relays and field events.

Joining JC and Hydel in representing Jamaica are Excelsior High, Holland High and St Andrew High School for Girls.

JC arrive in Baltimore with strong momentum after their gold medal performance in the High School Boys’ 4x100m Championship of America at the 130th Penn Relays in Philadelphia on Saturday. The quartet of Makaelan Woods, Nathaniel Martin, Elijah Smeikle and Kai Kelly combined to clock 40.03 seconds in cold conditions, extending Jamaica’s remarkable winning streak in the event to 20 consecutive titles.

Woods, Martin and Kelly are all set to compete in Baltimore. Kelly, the 15-year-old sprint sensation, will contest the 100m after anchoring JC to victory at Penn Relays. He has been in outstanding form this season, winning the Boys’ Class Two 100m title at Champs in 10.28 seconds and later securing Under-17 gold at the CARIFTA Games in 10.37. Woods will line up in the 200m, while Martin is down for both the 100m and 200m.

Also in the JC squad is standout thrower Joseph Salmon, who produced a national junior and Champs record of 67.55m to retain his Boys’ Class One discus title. He followed that performance with victories at both the CARIFTA Games and Penn Relays. The team is further strengthened by Rojay Black (400m hurdles), Omary Robinson (200m and 400m) and DeAndre Gayle (100m and 200m).

Hydel High will also be well represented, featuring three members of their Penn Relays-winning High School Girls’ 4x400m Championship of America team. Nastassia Fletcher, Aaliyah Mullings and Sashana Johnson were part of the squad that clocked 3:32.85, the third-fastest time ever recorded at the championships. Fletcher and Mullings will contest the 400m hurdles, while Johnson is entered in the 200m.

They are joined by Zavien Bernard, who claimed the high school girls’ triple jump title at Penn Relays, adding to her double gold medal performance at Champs and high jump success at the CARIFTA Games.

Holland High will be spearheaded by Shanoya Douglas, one of the region’s brightest sprint talents and a triple CARIFTA Games gold medallist. Douglas delivered one of the standout performances of the Games earlier this month, defending her 100m and 200m titles, including a world-leading 22.11 seconds in the 200m at the time. The mark erased a long-standing Games record and placed her joint third on the world Under-20 all-time list, while also lowering her own Jamaican Under-20 record.

Excelsior High’s team includes Jaeden Campbell, who produced a meet record 50.87 seconds to win the Boys’ Class Two 400m hurdles at Champs, along with Class One bronze medallist Kishawn Hoffman and Malike Nugent, who anchored his team to 4x100m gold. The coaching staff has also confirmed entries in both the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

Jamaican teams for the Puma East Coast International Showcase:

Excelsior High: Malike Nugent, Detarje Morgan (100m); James Harrison (200m); Demarco Bennett, Shavon Fenderson, Riquelme Edwards (400m); Gregory McFarlane, Keneil Daniels (800m); Kishawn Hoffman, Jaeden Campbell (400m hurdles); Kh-Anthony Hall (triple jump, long jump).

Holland High: Johan-Ramaldo Smythe (100m/200m/mixed relays), Shanoya Douglas (100/200m/mixed relays), Mickeila Henlon (100m/long jump/mixed relays), Shavoy Thompson (400m/400mh/mixed relays).

Jamaica College: Rojay Black (400m hurdles); Makaelan Woods (200m); Kai Kelly (100m); Joseph Salmon (discus); Omary Robinson (200m/400m); DeAndre Gayle (100m/200m); Nathaniel Martin (100m/200m); Jaidi James (high jump); Denzel Phillips (discus/shot put), Jaden Clement (200/400m).

Hydel High: Nastassia Fletcher (400m hurdles); Aaliyah Mullings (400m hurdles); Sashana Johnson (200m); Zavien Bernard (jumps); Brandane Malcolm (throws); Shaneil Henry (400); Tyecia McDonald (400), Rihanna Morgan (400/800m); Clemoya Roberts (100m hurdles).

St Andrew High School for Girls: Keianna Walker (long jump/200m).

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