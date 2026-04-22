The second World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting of the 2026 season is set for Friday, April 24, in Nairobi, Kenya. The Kip Keino Classic brings together some of the world’s best track and field athletes across a wide range of events.

Kip Keino Classic: Sprint Events Headline the Program

In the men’s 100m, Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala is the name to watch. The African sprint star will go up against Canada’s Aaron Brown and South Africa’s Gift Leotlela in what should be a competitive race. Jamaica’s Bryan Levell tops the entry list in the men’s 200m.

American Gabby Thomas is entered in both the 100m and 200m. She will meet Maia McCoy in the 100m, while Cambrea Sturgis is set to challenge her in both sprint events.

Kip Keino Classic: 400m and Middle Distance Matchups

The 400m races feature a strong group of runners. Mercy Oketch, Paris Peoples, Muzala Samukonga, Brian Faust, and Zakithi Nene are all entered and expected to push each other hard.

Olympic and World 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi is stepping up in distance for this meet. He will compete in the 1500m against Timothy Cheruyiot and Reynold Cheruyiot. Meanwhile, Wycliffe Kinyamal and Ferguson Rotich will contest the 800m. On the women’s side, Lilian Odira leads the 800m entry list.

Kip Keino Classic: Distance and Hurdle Events

Jacob Krop is entered in the 5000m, one of Kenya’s stronger domestic events. The 3000m steeplechase features Amos Serem and Abraham Kibiwott, two athletes familiar with competing at a high level. In the women’s 400m hurdles, Shiann Salmon and Kemi Adekoya are the names to follow.

Kip Keino Classic: Field Events Round Out the Card

The throwing events are loaded with talent. In the men’s hammer, Ethan Katzberg takes on Ukraine’s Mykhailo Kokhan. World champion Camryn Rogers headlines the women’s hammer, where she will face Janee Kasanavoid and others.

The men’s javelin brings together Julius Yego and 2016 Olympic champion Thomas Rohler, a matchup that adds serious weight to the field program. Martha Koala is entered in the women’s long jump.

The Kip Keino Classic is scheduled to begin Friday in Nairobi.

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