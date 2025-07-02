Dejanea Oakley Shows Off New On Running Kit Ahead of Tokyo 2025 Debut

Dejanea Oakley, Jamaica’s rising 400m standout, has revealed she received her new On Running kit—and says she’s loving everything about it.

The 21-year-old University of Georgia student-athlete shared photos and thoughts on social media, describing the gear as ideal for every stage of her training.

“Just received my On Running kit, and I’m absolutely loving it! The quality, comfort, and sleek design are next level—perfect for pre-run, running and post-run recovery,” she wrote.

Oakley signed a NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deal with Swiss sportswear brand On in May. In her latest post, she gave a special shoutout to the company:

“A huge shoutout to @onrunning for creating gear that not only performs but also inspires. Every detail shows your commitment to innovation and excellence. Can’t wait to hit the track in style!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🫧Dee✨ (@dejanea._.oakley)

On, the Swiss-based brand, has built its reputation around performance and innovation. The company states its mission as:

“To ignite the human spirit through movement. At On, we believe incredible things happen when humans move. Being in motion taps into the place in the subconscious where inspiration lies. It’s called flow state: A mindset where action and awareness blur together, leaving us fully immersed in the moment.”

Oakley will represent Jamaica in the women’s 400m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after finishing second at the national trials. She holds personal bests of 49.65 in the 400m and 22.43 in the 200m.

Already a World U20 representative, Oakley is preparing for her senior global debut—bringing both speed and style to the world stage. Team Jamaica is sponsored by Puma.

