No Surprises as Top Sprinters Advance; Distin, Smith Claim Titles – Jamaica Trials Day 1

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thursday’s opening day of the Jamaica Trials at the National Stadium saw a full slate of preliminary action across sprint, quarter-mile and hurdles, along with field events finals. Athletes are competing for places on the team heading to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.

Men’s 100m – Levell Leads 16 into Semifinals

Bryan Levell (Uptimum) posted the fastest time in the men’s 100m heats with a wind-legal 9.99 (-0.5), clearing the World Championships standard.

Ackeem Blake (Dynamic Speed) – 10.07 (0.0)

Kishane Thompson (MVP) – 10.12 (-1.3)

Oblique Seville (Racers) – 10.12 (-0.9)

Sandrey Davison (Elite Performance) – 10.12 (-0.5)

Bouwahjgie Nkrumie (Racers) – 10.14 (0.0)

Tyquendo Tracey (SWEPT) – 10.15 (-0.5)

Odaine McPherson (Sprintec) – 10.15 (-0.5)

Kadrian Goldson (Sprintec) – 10.20 (0.0)

Andre Bent (Titans) – 10.21 (0.0)

Yohan Blake (Dynamic Speed) – 10.24 (-0.5)

Ashanie Smith (Dynamic Speed) – 10.27 (-0.5)

Jehlani Gordon (Unattached) – 10.28 (-0.9)

Rohan Watson (MVP) – 10.28 (-1.3)

Ryiem Forde (Empire Athletics) – 10.29 (-0.9)

Christopher Taylor (Titans) – 10.36 (-1.3)

Women’s 100m – MVP Group Strong, Fraser-Pryce Advances

World 200m champion Shericka Jackson (MVP) led all women’s 100m qualifiers with 11.20 (-1.4).

Tia Clayton (MVP) – 11.21 (-2.6)

Tina Clayton (MVP) – 11.27 (-2.2)

Jonielle Smith (MVP) – 11.28 (-2.6)

Krystal Sloley (Utech) – 11.30 (-1.4)

Jodean Williams (Sprintec) – 11.31 (-3.0)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Nike) – 11.33 (-2.1)

Ashanti Moore (Sprintec) – 11.36 (-2.0)

Briana Williams (John Smith Athletics) – 11.37 (-2.2)

Alana Reid (Nike) – 11.42 (-2.6)

Natasha Morrison (MVP) – 11.45 (-1.4)

Carleta Bernard (Texas) – 11.47 (-2.1)

Kemba Nelson (Elite Performance) – 11.48 (-2.1)

Shenese Walker (Florida State) – 11.50 (-2.0)

Serena Cole (MVP) – 11.52 (-3.0)

Lavanya Williams (Elite Performance) – 11.61 (-2.0)

Shanoya Douglas (Unattached) – 11.67 (-2.2)

Kasheika Cameron (Elite Performance) – 11.69 (-3.0)

Danielle Williams (Adidas) – 11.50 (-1.4)

Marissa Palmer (Georgia State) – 11.65 (-2.1)

Alexis James (Racers) – 11.69 (-1.4)

Shimayra Williams (Elite Performance) – 11.73 (-2.1)

Alliah Baker (Elite Performance) – 11.73 (-2.6)

Women’s 400m – Pryce Hits World Standard

NCAA standout Nickisha Pryce (Puma) posted a season-best 50.68 to win her heat and meet the automatic qualifying mark.

Stacey-Ann Williams (Hurdle Mechanic) – 51.13

Dejanea Oakley (Georgia) – 51.30

Leah Anderson (Atalanta NYC) – 51.58

Roneisha McGregor (UWI) – 51.68

Joanne Reid (Arkansas) – 52.08

Shaquena Foote (San Diego State) – 52.38

Candice McLeod (Uptimum) – 52.47

Shanque Williams (Clemson) – 52.61

Shana-Kaye Anderson (Utech) – 53.08

Janielle Josephs (MVP) – 53.86

Oneika Brissett (Unattached) – 54.09

Shevanae Thomas (Lincoln) – 54.58

Omelia Jeffrey (GC Foster) – 56.88

Annalice Brady (Utech) – 57.32

Men’s 400m – McDonald Leads Deep Field

Veteran Rusheen McDonald (MVP) topped all men’s 400m qualifiers with 45.40 in Heat 3.

Sean Bailey (Adidas) – 45.80

Kimar Farquharson (Texas A&M) – 45.82

Jasauna Dennis (South Carolina) – 45.91

Delano Kennedy (Uptimum) – 45.95

Jevaughn Powell (Racers) – 46.04

Jeremy Bembridge (Racers) – 46.06

Zandrion Barnes (Sprintec) – 46.12

Bovel McPherson (Unattached) – 46.15

Reheem Hayles (Florida) – 46.18

Antonio Watson (Racers) – 46.22

Shaemar Uter (Texas Tech) – 46.20

Tarees Rhoden (Unattached) – 46.22

Shemar Chambers (Georgia) – 46.30

Shevioe Reid (Unattached) – 46.37

Demish Gaye (Sprintec) – 46.40

Zidane Brown (Iowa) – 46.58

Malik Ricketts (Pittsburgh) – 46.75

Deandre Watkin (Elite Performance) – 46.80

Tyrece Grant (Unattached) – 46.84

Deshaun Gordon (New Era) – 46.95

Jamar White (Uptimum) – 48.81

Women’s High Jump – Distin Secures Title

Olympian Lamara Distin (Puma) cleared 1.86m (6-01.25) to top the women’s high jump field.

Annishka McDonald (West Virginia) – 1.75m

Alyiah Eugene (Wisdom Athletics) – 1.70m

Deijanae Bruce (Edwin Allen) – 1.70m

Women’s 400m Hurdles – Knight Hits Standard

Andrenette Knight (Puma) ran 54.63 in Heat 1 to post the day’s fastest time and qualify for Worlds.

Rushell Clayton (Elite Performance) – 55.77

Shiann Salmon (Sprintec) – 55.90

Sanique Walker (Academia Felix Sanchez) – 56.39

Safhia Hinds (Kansas State) – 57.26

Janieve Russell (MVP) – 1:00.66

Men’s 400m Hurdles – Wilson Leads for Titans

Assinie Wilson (Titans) clocked 49.27 to lead all men’s 400m hurdlers.

Tyrece Hyman (Titans) – 49.96

Roshawn Clarke (SWEPT) – 49.99

Demar Murray (Titans) – 50.33

Malik James-King (Titans) – 50.74

Romario Stewart (Racers) – 50.79

Antonio Forbes (Unattached) – 51.20

Women’s Long Jump – Smith won with 6.81m

Ackelia Smith (Puma) recorded a best jump of 6.81m (4.3) to win the women’s long jump competition.

Nia Robinson (Hurdle Mechanic) – 6.52m (2.9)

Tri-tania Lowe (GC Foster) – 6.01m (wind-aided)

Machaeda Linton (LSU) – 5.99m (2.1)

Women’s 800m – Beckford and Goule Advance

Kelly Ann Beckford (MVP) ran 2:01.03 in Heat 2 to lead all qualifiers in the women’s 800m.

Natoya Goule-Toppin (Adidas) – 2:02.61

Adelle Tracey (Hoka) – 2:03.57

Gabrielle Wilkinson (Atlanta TC) – 2:05.00

Kishay Rowe (West Virginia) – 2:05.88

Monique Stewart (Edwin Allen) – 2:06.40

Allecia Johnson (Alphansus Davis) – 2:13.77

Jaellene Burgess (Southern Miss) – 2:16.63

_________________________

