No Surprises as Top Sprinters Advance; Distin, Smith Claim Titles – Jamaica Trials Day 1

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thursday’s opening day of the Jamaica Trials at the National Stadium saw a full slate of preliminary action across sprint, quarter-mile and hurdles, along with field events finals. Athletes are competing for places on the team heading to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.
Men’s 100m – Levell Leads 16 into Semifinals
Bryan Levell (Uptimum) posted the fastest time in the men’s 100m heats with a wind-legal 9.99 (-0.5), clearing the World Championships standard.
- Ackeem Blake (Dynamic Speed) – 10.07 (0.0)
- Kishane Thompson (MVP) – 10.12 (-1.3)
- Oblique Seville (Racers) – 10.12 (-0.9)
- Sandrey Davison (Elite Performance) – 10.12 (-0.5)
- Bouwahjgie Nkrumie (Racers) – 10.14 (0.0)
- Tyquendo Tracey (SWEPT) – 10.15 (-0.5)
- Odaine McPherson (Sprintec) – 10.15 (-0.5)
- Kadrian Goldson (Sprintec) – 10.20 (0.0)
- Andre Bent (Titans) – 10.21 (0.0)
- Yohan Blake (Dynamic Speed) – 10.24 (-0.5)
- Ashanie Smith (Dynamic Speed) – 10.27 (-0.5)
- Jehlani Gordon (Unattached) – 10.28 (-0.9)
- Rohan Watson (MVP) – 10.28 (-1.3)
- Ryiem Forde (Empire Athletics) – 10.29 (-0.9)
- Christopher Taylor (Titans) – 10.36 (-1.3)
Women’s 100m – MVP Group Strong, Fraser-Pryce Advances
World 200m champion Shericka Jackson (MVP) led all women’s 100m qualifiers with 11.20 (-1.4).
- Tia Clayton (MVP) – 11.21 (-2.6)
- Tina Clayton (MVP) – 11.27 (-2.2)
- Jonielle Smith (MVP) – 11.28 (-2.6)
- Krystal Sloley (Utech) – 11.30 (-1.4)
- Jodean Williams (Sprintec) – 11.31 (-3.0)
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Nike) – 11.33 (-2.1)
- Ashanti Moore (Sprintec) – 11.36 (-2.0)
- Briana Williams (John Smith Athletics) – 11.37 (-2.2)
- Alana Reid (Nike) – 11.42 (-2.6)
- Natasha Morrison (MVP) – 11.45 (-1.4)
- Carleta Bernard (Texas) – 11.47 (-2.1)
- Kemba Nelson (Elite Performance) – 11.48 (-2.1)
- Shenese Walker (Florida State) – 11.50 (-2.0)
- Serena Cole (MVP) – 11.52 (-3.0)
- Lavanya Williams (Elite Performance) – 11.61 (-2.0)
- Shanoya Douglas (Unattached) – 11.67 (-2.2)
- Kasheika Cameron (Elite Performance) – 11.69 (-3.0)
- Danielle Williams (Adidas) – 11.50 (-1.4)
- Marissa Palmer (Georgia State) – 11.65 (-2.1)
- Alexis James (Racers) – 11.69 (-1.4)
- Shimayra Williams (Elite Performance) – 11.73 (-2.1)
- Alliah Baker (Elite Performance) – 11.73 (-2.6)
Women’s 400m – Pryce Hits World Standard
NCAA standout Nickisha Pryce (Puma) posted a season-best 50.68 to win her heat and meet the automatic qualifying mark.
- Stacey-Ann Williams (Hurdle Mechanic) – 51.13
- Dejanea Oakley (Georgia) – 51.30
- Leah Anderson (Atalanta NYC) – 51.58
- Roneisha McGregor (UWI) – 51.68
- Joanne Reid (Arkansas) – 52.08
- Shaquena Foote (San Diego State) – 52.38
- Candice McLeod (Uptimum) – 52.47
- Shanque Williams (Clemson) – 52.61
- Shana-Kaye Anderson (Utech) – 53.08
- Janielle Josephs (MVP) – 53.86
- Oneika Brissett (Unattached) – 54.09
- Shevanae Thomas (Lincoln) – 54.58
- Omelia Jeffrey (GC Foster) – 56.88
- Annalice Brady (Utech) – 57.32
Men’s 400m – McDonald Leads Deep Field
Veteran Rusheen McDonald (MVP) topped all men’s 400m qualifiers with 45.40 in Heat 3.
- Sean Bailey (Adidas) – 45.80
- Kimar Farquharson (Texas A&M) – 45.82
- Jasauna Dennis (South Carolina) – 45.91
- Delano Kennedy (Uptimum) – 45.95
- Jevaughn Powell (Racers) – 46.04
- Jeremy Bembridge (Racers) – 46.06
- Zandrion Barnes (Sprintec) – 46.12
- Bovel McPherson (Unattached) – 46.15
- Reheem Hayles (Florida) – 46.18
- Antonio Watson (Racers) – 46.22
- Shaemar Uter (Texas Tech) – 46.20
- Tarees Rhoden (Unattached) – 46.22
- Shemar Chambers (Georgia) – 46.30
- Shevioe Reid (Unattached) – 46.37
- Demish Gaye (Sprintec) – 46.40
- Zidane Brown (Iowa) – 46.58
- Malik Ricketts (Pittsburgh) – 46.75
- Deandre Watkin (Elite Performance) – 46.80
- Tyrece Grant (Unattached) – 46.84
- Deshaun Gordon (New Era) – 46.95
- Jamar White (Uptimum) – 48.81
Women’s High Jump – Distin Secures Title
Olympian Lamara Distin (Puma) cleared 1.86m (6-01.25) to top the women’s high jump field.
- Annishka McDonald (West Virginia) – 1.75m
- Alyiah Eugene (Wisdom Athletics) – 1.70m
- Deijanae Bruce (Edwin Allen) – 1.70m
Women’s 400m Hurdles – Knight Hits Standard
Andrenette Knight (Puma) ran 54.63 in Heat 1 to post the day’s fastest time and qualify for Worlds.
- Rushell Clayton (Elite Performance) – 55.77
- Shiann Salmon (Sprintec) – 55.90
- Sanique Walker (Academia Felix Sanchez) – 56.39
- Safhia Hinds (Kansas State) – 57.26
- Janieve Russell (MVP) – 1:00.66
Men’s 400m Hurdles – Wilson Leads for Titans
Assinie Wilson (Titans) clocked 49.27 to lead all men’s 400m hurdlers.
- Tyrece Hyman (Titans) – 49.96
- Roshawn Clarke (SWEPT) – 49.99
- Demar Murray (Titans) – 50.33
- Malik James-King (Titans) – 50.74
- Romario Stewart (Racers) – 50.79
- Antonio Forbes (Unattached) – 51.20
Women’s Long Jump – Smith won with 6.81m
Ackelia Smith (Puma) recorded a best jump of 6.81m (4.3) to win the women’s long jump competition.
- Nia Robinson (Hurdle Mechanic) – 6.52m (2.9)
- Tri-tania Lowe (GC Foster) – 6.01m (wind-aided)
- Machaeda Linton (LSU) – 5.99m (2.1)
Women’s 800m – Beckford and Goule Advance
Kelly Ann Beckford (MVP) ran 2:01.03 in Heat 2 to lead all qualifiers in the women’s 800m.
- Natoya Goule-Toppin (Adidas) – 2:02.61
- Adelle Tracey (Hoka) – 2:03.57
- Gabrielle Wilkinson (Atlanta TC) – 2:05.00
- Kishay Rowe (West Virginia) – 2:05.88
- Monique Stewart (Edwin Allen) – 2:06.40
- Allecia Johnson (Alphansus Davis) – 2:13.77
- Jaellene Burgess (Southern Miss) – 2:16.63
