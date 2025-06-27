Featured

No Surprises as Top Sprinters Advance; Distin, Smith Claim Titles – Jamaica Trials Day 1

Vijay
By Vijay
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Aims for Strong Start at Botswana Golden Grand Prix .... An Inspiration to All: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's Legacy in Sprinting - Doha Diamond League - Jamaica Trials
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thursday’s opening day of the Jamaica Trials at the National Stadium saw a full slate of preliminary action across sprint, quarter-mile and hurdles, along with field events finals. Athletes are competing for places on the team heading to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.

Contents
Men’s 100m – Levell Leads 16 into SemifinalsWomen’s 100m – MVP Group Strong, Fraser-Pryce AdvancesWomen’s 400m – Pryce Hits World StandardMen’s 400m – McDonald Leads Deep FieldWomen’s High Jump – Distin Secures TitleWomen’s 400m Hurdles – Knight Hits StandardMen’s 400m Hurdles – Wilson Leads for TitansWomen’s Long Jump – Smith won with 6.81mWomen’s 800m – Beckford and Goule Advance

Men’s 100m – Levell Leads 16 into Semifinals

Bryan Levell (Uptimum) posted the fastest time in the men’s 100m heats with a wind-legal 9.99 (-0.5), clearing the World Championships standard.

  • Ackeem Blake (Dynamic Speed) – 10.07 (0.0)
  • Kishane Thompson (MVP) – 10.12 (-1.3)
  • Oblique Seville (Racers) – 10.12 (-0.9)
  • Sandrey Davison (Elite Performance) – 10.12 (-0.5)
  • Bouwahjgie Nkrumie (Racers) – 10.14 (0.0)
  • Tyquendo Tracey (SWEPT) – 10.15 (-0.5)
  • Odaine McPherson (Sprintec) – 10.15 (-0.5)
  • Kadrian Goldson (Sprintec) – 10.20 (0.0)
  • Andre Bent (Titans) – 10.21 (0.0)
  • Yohan Blake (Dynamic Speed) – 10.24 (-0.5)
  • Ashanie Smith (Dynamic Speed) – 10.27 (-0.5)
  • Jehlani Gordon (Unattached) – 10.28 (-0.9)
  • Rohan Watson (MVP) – 10.28 (-1.3)
  • Ryiem Forde (Empire Athletics) – 10.29 (-0.9)
  • Christopher Taylor (Titans) – 10.36 (-1.3)

Women’s 100m – MVP Group Strong, Fraser-Pryce Advances

World 200m champion Shericka Jackson (MVP) led all women’s 100m qualifiers with 11.20 (-1.4).

More Read

Diamond League - Jamaican Ackeem Blake wins the men's 100m in a championship record 9.98 at the NACAC Open Championships in Freeport, Grand Bahamas
World and Olympic champions on parade for Diamond League
Natoya Goule
Goule-Toppin shines at Jamaica Olympic trials
Champs 2021: STETHS sweep 100m, Edwin Allen take 3 of 4
  • Tia Clayton (MVP) – 11.21 (-2.6)
  • Tina Clayton (MVP) – 11.27 (-2.2)
  • Jonielle Smith (MVP) – 11.28 (-2.6)
  • Krystal Sloley (Utech) – 11.30 (-1.4)
  • Jodean Williams (Sprintec) – 11.31 (-3.0)
  • Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Nike) – 11.33 (-2.1)
  • Ashanti Moore (Sprintec) – 11.36 (-2.0)
  • Briana Williams (John Smith Athletics) – 11.37 (-2.2)
  • Alana Reid (Nike) – 11.42 (-2.6)
  • Natasha Morrison (MVP) – 11.45 (-1.4)
  • Carleta Bernard (Texas) – 11.47 (-2.1)
  • Kemba Nelson (Elite Performance) – 11.48 (-2.1)
  • Shenese Walker (Florida State) – 11.50 (-2.0)
  • Serena Cole (MVP) – 11.52 (-3.0)
  • Lavanya Williams (Elite Performance) – 11.61 (-2.0)
  • Shanoya Douglas (Unattached) – 11.67 (-2.2)
  • Kasheika Cameron (Elite Performance) – 11.69 (-3.0)
  • Danielle Williams (Adidas) – 11.50 (-1.4)
  • Marissa Palmer (Georgia State) – 11.65 (-2.1)
  • Alexis James (Racers) – 11.69 (-1.4)
  • Shimayra Williams (Elite Performance) – 11.73 (-2.1)
  • Alliah Baker (Elite Performance) – 11.73 (-2.6)

Women’s 400m – Pryce Hits World Standard

NCAA standout Nickisha Pryce (Puma) posted a season-best 50.68 to win her heat and meet the automatic qualifying mark.

  • Stacey-Ann Williams (Hurdle Mechanic) – 51.13
  • Dejanea Oakley (Georgia) – 51.30
  • Leah Anderson (Atalanta NYC) – 51.58
  • Roneisha McGregor (UWI) – 51.68
  • Joanne Reid (Arkansas) – 52.08
  • Shaquena Foote (San Diego State) – 52.38
  • Candice McLeod (Uptimum) – 52.47
  • Shanque Williams (Clemson) – 52.61
  • Shana-Kaye Anderson (Utech) – 53.08
  • Janielle Josephs (MVP) – 53.86
  • Oneika Brissett (Unattached) – 54.09
  • Shevanae Thomas (Lincoln) – 54.58
  • Omelia Jeffrey (GC Foster) – 56.88
  • Annalice Brady (Utech) – 57.32

Men’s 400m – McDonald Leads Deep Field

Veteran Rusheen McDonald (MVP) topped all men’s 400m qualifiers with 45.40 in Heat 3.

  • Sean Bailey (Adidas) – 45.80
  • Kimar Farquharson (Texas A&M) – 45.82
  • Jasauna Dennis (South Carolina) – 45.91
  • Delano Kennedy (Uptimum) – 45.95
  • Jevaughn Powell (Racers) – 46.04
  • Jeremy Bembridge (Racers) – 46.06
  • Zandrion Barnes (Sprintec) – 46.12
  • Bovel McPherson (Unattached) – 46.15
  • Reheem Hayles (Florida) – 46.18
  • Antonio Watson (Racers) – 46.22
  • Shaemar Uter (Texas Tech) – 46.20
  • Tarees Rhoden (Unattached) – 46.22
  • Shemar Chambers (Georgia) – 46.30
  • Shevioe Reid (Unattached) – 46.37
  • Demish Gaye (Sprintec) – 46.40
  • Zidane Brown (Iowa) – 46.58
  • Malik Ricketts (Pittsburgh) – 46.75
  • Deandre Watkin (Elite Performance) – 46.80
  • Tyrece Grant (Unattached) – 46.84
  • Deshaun Gordon (New Era) – 46.95
  • Jamar White (Uptimum) – 48.81

Women’s High Jump – Distin Secures Title

Olympian Lamara Distin (Puma) cleared 1.86m (6-01.25) to top the women’s high jump field.

  • Annishka McDonald (West Virginia) – 1.75m
  • Alyiah Eugene (Wisdom Athletics) – 1.70m
  • Deijanae Bruce (Edwin Allen) – 1.70m

Women’s 400m Hurdles – Knight Hits Standard

Andrenette Knight (Puma) ran 54.63 in Heat 1 to post the day’s fastest time and qualify for Worlds.

  • Rushell Clayton (Elite Performance) – 55.77
  • Shiann Salmon (Sprintec) – 55.90
  • Sanique Walker (Academia Felix Sanchez) – 56.39
  • Safhia Hinds (Kansas State) – 57.26
  • Janieve Russell (MVP) – 1:00.66

Men’s 400m Hurdles – Wilson Leads for Titans

Assinie Wilson (Titans) clocked 49.27 to lead all men’s 400m hurdlers.

  • Tyrece Hyman (Titans) – 49.96
  • Roshawn Clarke (SWEPT) – 49.99
  • Demar Murray (Titans) – 50.33
  • Malik James-King (Titans) – 50.74
  • Romario Stewart (Racers) – 50.79
  • Antonio Forbes (Unattached) – 51.20

Women’s Long Jump – Smith won with 6.81m

Ackelia Smith (Puma) recorded a best jump of 6.81m (4.3) to win the women’s long jump competition.

  • Nia Robinson (Hurdle Mechanic) – 6.52m (2.9)
  • Tri-tania Lowe (GC Foster) – 6.01m (wind-aided)
  • Machaeda Linton (LSU) – 5.99m (2.1)

Women’s 800m – Beckford and Goule Advance

Kelly Ann Beckford (MVP) ran 2:01.03 in Heat 2 to lead all qualifiers in the women’s 800m.

  • Natoya Goule-Toppin (Adidas) – 2:02.61
  • Adelle Tracey (Hoka) – 2:03.57
  • Gabrielle Wilkinson (Atlanta TC) – 2:05.00
  • Kishay Rowe (West Virginia) – 2:05.88
  • Monique Stewart (Edwin Allen) – 2:06.40
  • Allecia Johnson (Alphansus Davis) – 2:13.77
  • Jaellene Burgess (Southern Miss) – 2:16.63

_________________________
Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts
Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts
Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv
Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts
Follow us on X @trackalerts
Follow us on Threads @trackalerts

You Might Also Like

Tigist Assefa Aims to Inspire Young Ethiopian Athletes with World Record

Gardiner strikes gold, Clayton gets bronze on magical night #Doha2019

Julien Alfred leads Caribbean stars at Oslo Diamond League

Thompson runs world leading time in Birmingham

Jamaica Senior and Junior Trials now June 20-23

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *