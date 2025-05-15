Articles

Grand Slam Track Cuts Philadelphia Slam to Two Days

By Anthony Foster
Ackera Nugent - Grand Slam Track
Grand Slam Track, the global track and field series founded by four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson, has announced a streamlined format for its upcoming Philadelphia Slam, reducing the event from three days to two.

The Reason Behind Grand Slam Track’s Philadelphia CutbackRefunds for Grand Slam Track Friday Ticket Holders

The Philadelphia Slam, originally slated for three days, will now take place on May 31 and June 1 at Franklin Field. The decision to compress the schedule comes in response to feedback from athletes, coaches, and fans, according to Johnson.

The Reason Behind Grand Slam Track’s Philadelphia Cutback

“Coming off an amazing sold-out Miami Slam, we’ve taken time to celebrate the successes we’ve achieved in our inaugural season, but also have looked for ways to improve Grand Slam Track™ in real time,” Johnson said.

“We’ve said all along we want to listen to our fans, athletes, and coaches, and having heard feedback from various key stakeholders, we’ve made the decision to condense our schedule in Philadelphia into two, high-octane, and intense days of combat racing. We want to be the most flexible, adaptive, and fan-first league in sports, and we believe making these changes will improve the Grand Slam Track™ experience for all.”

Four Jamaican winners at Florida Relays
Usain Bolt's Legacy Endures as He Remains in Top 5 Most Written-About Athletes
Bolt ready to “do what I have to do” #Rio2016
Montsho tests positive for drugs at Glasgow 2014

Refunds for Grand Slam Track Friday Ticket Holders

Fans who purchased tickets for the original Friday schedule will automatically receive full refunds. Those who bought multi-day ticket packages that included Friday will receive partial refunds. The refund process begins on Friday, May 16, and is expected to take 5–7 business days. For any questions or additional information, fans are advised to contact tickets@pobox.upenn.edu.

The Philadelphia Slam serves as the third stop in Grand Slam Track’s inaugural season, with Johnson promising a “high-octane” experience as the league continues to redefine the landscape of track and field.

Philadelphia Slam Competition Timetable

*All times listed are local time in Philadelphia. The schedule is subject to change. 

Day 1, Saturday May 31, 2025

EventM/WGroupRace Start Time (p.m.)
400mHWLong Hurdles4:39
400mHMLong Hurdles4:48
800mMShort Distance4:57
200mMShort Sprints5:07
200mWShort Sprints5:16
3000mWLong Distance5:25
400mWLong Sprints5:42
400mMLong Sprints5:51
1500mWShort Distance6:00
110mHMShort Hurdles6:13
100mHWShort Hurdles6:22

Day 2, Sunday June 1, 2025

EventM/WGroupRace Start Time (p.m.)
400mMLong Hurdles3:41
400mWLong Hurdles3:50
800mWShort Distance3:59
100mMShort Hurdles4:09
100mWShort Hurdles4:18
3000mMLong Distance4:27
200mWLong Sprints4:43
200mMLong Sprints4:52
1500mMShort Distance5:01
100mWShort Sprints5:13
100mMShort Sprints5:22

_________________________
