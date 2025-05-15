Grand Slam Track Cuts Philadelphia Slam to Two Days

Grand Slam Track, the global track and field series founded by four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson, has announced a streamlined format for its upcoming Philadelphia Slam, reducing the event from three days to two.

The Philadelphia Slam, originally slated for three days, will now take place on May 31 and June 1 at Franklin Field. The decision to compress the schedule comes in response to feedback from athletes, coaches, and fans, according to Johnson.

The Reason Behind Grand Slam Track’s Philadelphia Cutback

“Coming off an amazing sold-out Miami Slam, we’ve taken time to celebrate the successes we’ve achieved in our inaugural season, but also have looked for ways to improve Grand Slam Track™ in real time,” Johnson said.

“We’ve said all along we want to listen to our fans, athletes, and coaches, and having heard feedback from various key stakeholders, we’ve made the decision to condense our schedule in Philadelphia into two, high-octane, and intense days of combat racing. We want to be the most flexible, adaptive, and fan-first league in sports, and we believe making these changes will improve the Grand Slam Track™ experience for all.”

Refunds for Grand Slam Track Friday Ticket Holders

Fans who purchased tickets for the original Friday schedule will automatically receive full refunds. Those who bought multi-day ticket packages that included Friday will receive partial refunds. The refund process begins on Friday, May 16, and is expected to take 5–7 business days. For any questions or additional information, fans are advised to contact tickets@pobox.upenn.edu.

The Philadelphia Slam serves as the third stop in Grand Slam Track’s inaugural season, with Johnson promising a “high-octane” experience as the league continues to redefine the landscape of track and field.

Philadelphia Slam Competition Timetable

*All times listed are local time in Philadelphia. The schedule is subject to change.

Day 1, Saturday May 31, 2025

Event M/W Group Race Start Time (p.m.) 400mH W Long Hurdles 4:39 400mH M Long Hurdles 4:48 800m M Short Distance 4:57 200m M Short Sprints 5:07 200m W Short Sprints 5:16 3000m W Long Distance 5:25 400m W Long Sprints 5:42 400m M Long Sprints 5:51 1500m W Short Distance 6:00 110mH M Short Hurdles 6:13 100mH W Short Hurdles 6:22

Day 2, Sunday June 1, 2025

Event M/W Group Race Start Time (p.m.) 400m M Long Hurdles 3:41 400m W Long Hurdles 3:50 800m W Short Distance 3:59 100m M Short Hurdles 4:09 100m W Short Hurdles 4:18 3000m M Long Distance 4:27 200m W Long Sprints 4:43 200m M Long Sprints 4:52 1500m M Short Distance 5:01 100m W Short Sprints 5:13 100m M Short Sprints 5:22

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts