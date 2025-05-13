Maloney Set for Stockholm Diamond League Showdown Against World’s Best in 800m

Shafiqua Maloney of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to take on the World’s Best 800m runners at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 15.

Maloney, who has been steadily rising through the ranks of middle-distance running, will face Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain, who headlines the event. Maloney’s strong performances in recent seasons have positioned her as a key contender in a field stacked with talent.

The women’s 800m in Stockholm promises to be one of the highlights of the Diamond League circuit, featuring all eight of the world’s top-ranked athletes. Alongside Maloney and Hodgkinson, the lineup includes Kenya’s Mary Moraa, Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma, South Africa’s Prudence Sekgodiso, Great Britain’s Jemma Reekie, France’s Renelle Lamote, and Georgia Hunter Bell of Australia.

Hodgkinson Returns to Stockholm Diamond League Stage

Keely Hodgkinson, the reigning Olympic champion, is making her return to the Stockholm Diamond League for the first time since 2022. The British middle-distance star is considered the favorite, having dominated the event on the global stage. Her speed and tactical awareness make her the one to beat, but the competition is expected to be fierce.

Jemma Reekie, who won last year’s edition of the event, will also be aiming to defend her title. The British runner has consistently performed well in Diamond League meets and is known for her aggressive front-running style.

