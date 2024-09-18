Two Jamaicans to feature in the highly anticipated Athlos NYC Meeting

Two Jamaicans will feature in the highly anticipated all-female Athlos NYC meeting at the Ichan stadium in New York City on Thursday, September 26, 2024, starting at 7:00 p.m.

Explosive Hurdles showdown

The women’s 100m hurdles is undoubtedly one of the hottest events on the planet. The line-up in New York is worth going miles to see. Danielle Williams, a two-time world champion, will match strides with several high-quality hurdlers, including Olympic champion Masai Russell and 2024 Diamond League winner Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and former world record-holder Kendra Harrison. Completing this stellar cast are Alaysha Johnson and Tonea Marshall.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

OLYMPIC CHAMPION Masai Russell

Gabby Thomas ready to Battle

The women’s 200m promises to be as exciting as the sprint hurdlers, with newly minted Olympic champion Gabby Thomas in action. She will be joined by Paris Olympic bronze medallist Brittany Brown and fellow Americans Tamara Clarke, Anavia Battle and Jenna Prandini. Australian rising star Torrie Lewis is expected to continue her strong showing in her breakout season.

Gabby Thomas Shines Bright with 200m Gold at Paris 2024

Will Paulino end the season unbeaten?

World and Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino will put her unbeaten streak to the test in the women’s 400m. She will likely face her stiffest challenge from Olympic silver medallist Salwa Eid Naser and Olympic finalist Alex Holmes. Rounding out a field teeming with talent are Dutch star Lieke Klaver and the American duo Lynna Irby-Jackson and Shamier Little.

Marileidy PAULINO (DOM) in action.

Natoya Goule-Toppin, Jamaica’s greatest female middle-distance runner, will test her stamina and strategy against a world-class field. Kenya’s world champion, Mary Moraa, known for her strong finish, is expected to make this an exciting encounter. Also in the line-up are Ugandan powerhouse Hakimah Nakaayi and World Indoor champion Tsige Duguma from Ethiopia.

The women’s 1500m will be one to savour on the night with Faith Kipyegon, the greatest ever to compete at the distance, gracing the track. One of her most formidable rivals in Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, will ensure Faith does not fall asleep due to boredom. Tsegay’s countrywoman, Dribe Welteji, could aid in the strategy to lower Kipyegon’s colours in the Big Apple.

Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya reacts after competing in the Women’s 1500m Final AT the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Ivorian star Marie-Josee TA-LOU-Smith, who recently voiced her displeasure of being omitted from the Netflix Sprint Docuseries, hopes to send a strong message in the women’s 100m. The African record-holder will face off against American rising stars Britanny Brown and Celera Barnes. Zoe Hobbs, an eleven-time national champion from New Zealand, will add lustre to this marquee event.