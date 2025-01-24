Ryiem Forde Set to Take on Millrose Games’ Star-Studded 60m Field

NEW YORK CITY – Jamaican sprinter Ryiem Forde will take to one of the sport’s biggest indoor stages as he lines up in a stacked 60m field at the Millrose Games. This prestigious event, part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour (WIT) Gold series, will be held at The Armory in New York City on February 8.

Jamaican Contender Faces World-Class Opposition

Ryiem Forde, a rising star in the sprinting world, will compete against a formidable lineup. The field includes 2022 World Indoor Champion Trayvon Bromell of the United States and Olympic 100m gold medalist Marcell Jacobs of Italy. Also competing are Britain’s Zharnel Hughes, making his 60m indoor debut, and Ghanaian sprint star Benjamin Azamati. Americans JT Smith and Pjai Austin complete the lineup in what promises to be a fiercely competitive race.

With Bromell and Jacobs headlining the field, this event serves as an early-season test for Forde and the other contenders as they prepare for a busy year of competition.

Tsigie Gebreselama Highlights Women’s 3000m Field

Ethiopia’s Tsigie Gebreselama leads the women’s 3000m at the Millrose Games. She will face an American-heavy lineup that includes rising stars Josette Andrews, Whittni Morgan, Katelyn Tuohy, and steeplechase specialist Olivia Markezich. The international contingent features Britain’s Melissa Courtney Bryant, Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka, and Ireland’s Sarah Healy. Adding to the intrigue is American distance standout Karisa Schweizer, making her first indoor appearance in five years.

With Gebreselama setting the pace, the women’s 3000m promises to deliver a thrilling showdown at The Armory.

Bryce Hoppel Returns for Millrose 800m Clash

Reigning World Indoor Champion Bryce Hoppel is set to headline the men’s 800m, where he will face rising American star Josh Hoey. Hoey comes into the race fresh off a 2:14.48 performance in the 1000m, just 0.28 seconds shy of the world indoor record.

While Hoppel has confirmed he will compete in multiple indoor meets this season, he told Track and Field News that defending his title at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing is not part of his plans. Instead, the Millrose Games will serve as an early test of his form as he embarks on his 2025 campaign.

