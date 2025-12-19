Olympic Champion Julien Alfred Set to Run 60m at 2025 Millrose Games

The 118th Millrose Games will feature Olympic champion Julien Alfred in the women’s 60-meter dash. The World Indoor Tour Gold meeting takes place on February 1st in New York.

Julien Alfred will face strong competition in the sprint. Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, American sprinter Aleia Hobbs, and Jacious Sears are also entered in the race. All four athletes have proven speed over the short indoor distance.

Who is Julien Alfred?

The Saint Lucia sprinter won gold in the 100 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She has become one of the top sprinters in track and field. Her appearance at Millrose Games marks an important early season test.

The meet will also showcase elite hurdling talent. Devynne Charlton, who holds the world record in the 60-meter hurdles, will compete in her signature event. The two-time World Indoor champion from the Bahamas is the headliner for the women’s hurdles race.

What is Millrose Games?

Millrose Games is one of the most famous indoor track meets in the United States. The event has a long history dating back over a century. Top athletes from around the world compete at this prestigious competition each year.

The February meet gives fans an early look at how athletes are performing in the new season. Indoor racing often features tight finishes and fast times on the shorter tracks.

