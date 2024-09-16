Lord Coe ready to take on IOC Presidency

As expected, World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe is among seven International Olympic Committee (IOC) members who will enter the race to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president. The election will be held at the 143rd IOC Session, which will be held from 18 to 21 March 2025 in Greece.

The World Athletics president, who would have to vacate that office to vie for the IOC presidency, made his intentions clear. “I’m excited and honoured to share with you that I’ll be running for the Presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), as announced by the IOC a short while ago. Olympic sport is fundamental to my DNA. I had the privilege of being a double Olympic Champion; I’ve chaired an Olympic and Paralympic Games – London 2012 – from bid, through delivery and legacy implementation, I’ve chaired a National Olympic Committee – the BOA – and I’ve led an international federation through some turbulent times, retaining athletics’ position as a cornerstone of the Olympic Games. Sports play a critical role in driving and maintaining the health and fitness of people, young and old, in every country around the world. But it faces significant challenges on multiple fronts. The Covid years saw many people struggle through inactivity, and many sports organisations suffered through lack of funds. We need to invest more in both over the next decade. A laser-like focus on sports must be the priority of the IOC. I believe I can help achieve this and more. In the coming weeks, I’ll release a detailed manifesto so the voting members can understand what I stand for and believe in.”

Here are the profiles of those bidding to become the tenth IOC President:

Lord Sebastian Coe, 67, Great Britain – Renowned middle-distance runner who became a Conservative MP and later chaired the organising committee of the London 2012 Olympics and headed the British Olympic Association.

Prince Feisal al Hussein, 63, Jordan—A former wrestler and rally driver, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee and founded Generations for Peace.

Kirsty Coventry, 41, Zimbabwe—Africa’s most decorated Olympian who competed at five Games, is her country’s Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation. She was an athlete representative on the IOC and founded her swimming academy.

Johan Eliasch, 62, Sweden – President of International Ski and Snowboard Federation and chairman of sports goods company Head. He was an advisor on deforestation and green energy to Gordon Brown’s UK government.

David Lappartient, 51, France – President of cycling’s governing body, Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and president of the French Olympic Committee. He is chair of the IOC’s esports group.

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, 64, Spain – One of four current IOC vice presidents. He headed the Coordination Commission for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. His late father was in charge of the IOC for 21 years until 2001.

Morinari Watanabe, 65, Japan – President of the International Gymnastics Federation since 2017. He was on the executive board of the organising committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.