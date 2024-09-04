Knighton and Lindsey Lead Star-Studded 200m Showdown in Zagreb

The 200m race at the 74th Boris Hanžeković Memorial is set to be a highlight of the event, with a stellar lineup of top-tier sprinters ready to light up the track.

Leading the pack is world silver medallist and Olympic finalist Erriyon Knighton, whose blistering time of 19.49 seconds places him among the fastest ever in the event. Knighton clocked 19.77 at the U.S. Olympic trials this year and looks to continue his strong form.

Challenging him is fellow American Courtney Lindsey, who has already gone faster this year, setting a personal best of 19.71 in April. Lindsey’s performance adds an extra layer of excitement to the race, with both sprinters eyeing the top spot.

Rodney and Hudson-Smith Bring Olympic Pedigree to Zagreb

Canada’s Brendon Rodney, a gold medallist in the 4x100m relay at the Paris Olympics, also joins the field with a personal best of 19.96 in the 200m. Adding to the mix is Matthew Hudson-Smith, silver medallist in the 400m at the Paris Olympics and World Championships. Known for his speed over the full lap, Hudson-Smith is no stranger to fast times in the 200m, making him a formidable contender.

Croatia’s Farkaš Aims to Impress on Home Soil After Record-Breaking Run

Also in the lineup is African champion and Olympic finalist Joseph Fahnbulleh, who boasts a personal best of 19.83, along with Croatia’s Roko Farkaš, who broke a 43-year-old national record with a time of 20.70 at the European Championships in Rome.

The meeting record of 19.88, set in 2015 by former world and European champion Ramil Guliyev, is on the line, with multiple athletes capable of challenging the mark in what promises to be a thrilling race.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉