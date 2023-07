Who are the Jamaicans in action at the Silesia Diamond League | Schedule and time of events

In the latest track and field news, the highly anticipated Silesia Diamond League will be on Sunday, July 16, 2023. Be sure to check back here for all your track and field updates and track and field results from Silesia Diamond League.

7:00 am Women’s High Jump (Lamara Distin)

7:10 am Men’s & Women’s Hammer Throw

7:26 am Men’s 110mh Heat 1 (Tyler Mason)

7:35 am Men’s 110mh Heat 2 (Damion Thomas Jnr)

7:40 am Men’s Shot Put (Ryan Crouser, Joe Kovacs, Tom Walsh)

7:54 am Men’s 800m Wheelchair

8:10 am Women’s 200m (local people)

8:34 am Women’s 1500m

8:42 am Women’s Triple Jump (Shanieka Ricketts, Yulimar Rojas, Leyanis Perez)

8:45 am Men’s Pole Vault

8:49 am Men’s 110mh final

9:04 am Women’s 400m (Candice McLeod, Charokee Young, Sada Williams, Paulino)

9:08 am Men’s High Jump (Mutaz Barshim, Tamberi, Protsenko)

9:16 am Men’s 100m (Yohan Blake, Ackeem Blake, Kishane Thompson, Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy-Williams, Akani Simbine)

9:26 am Women’s 3,000m

9:47 am Women’s 100mh (Megan Tapper, Danielle Williams, Tobi Amusan, Kendra Harrison, Tia Jones, Nia Ali)

9:53 am Women’s Javelin Throw

9:57 am Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

10:16 am Men’s 400m (Wayde Van Niekerk, Ryan Willie, Ndori, Vernon Norwood)

10:27 am Women’s 800m (Natoya Goule-Toppin, Mary Moraa, Catriona Bissett)

10:38 am Men’s 1500m

10:53 am Women’s 100m (Shericka Jackson, Shashalee Forbes, Sha’ Carri Richardson, Twanisha Terry, Daryll Neita, Anthonique Strachan).

