Shericka vs Sha’Carrie, Kishane Thompson faces Lyles and Kerley at Silesia Diamond League

Share this

CHORZOW, Poland – The stage is set for an exhilarating showdown at the Silesia Kamila Skolimowska DL on Sunday (16 July) as the great 100m fields have been confirmed. Leading the charge for the United States will be world champions Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley, who are expected to deliver a jaw-dropping performance.

Meanwhile, Ackeem Blake and the sensational young talent Kishane Thompson will represent the Jamaican team, injecting an extra dose of excitement into the race. Adding further intrigue to the event are the notable participants Akani Simbine and Reece Prescod, who are poised to bring their A-game and ignite the competition.

Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson Lead Star-Studded Lineup at Silesia Kamila Skolimowska DL Women’s 100m

On the women’s side, spectators can look forward to witnessing the first European race of the season for world leader Sha’Carri Richardson. The track will witness a clash of titans as Richardson goes head-to-head with the in-form Shericka Jackson and the speedy Marie-Jose Ta Lou in the women’s 100m.

Notably, the event has also seen the inclusion of Yulimar Rojas, an elite athlete in the women’s triple jump, who will undoubtedly raise the bar and inspire her fellow competitors to push their limits.

The Silesia Kamila Skolimowska DL is poised to be an unmissable event, filled with breathtaking performances and the thrill of intense competition. Stay tuned for all the action and updates from this high-stakes race.

Share this