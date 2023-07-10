Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Dazzles with 48.74s Victory, Inches Closer to American Record

Share this

EUGENE, Ore. – Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the reigning world champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles, continues to establish her dominance in the world of athletics. Displaying her exceptional talent and relentless drive, she delivered a scintillating performance at the US Championships, setting a world-leading time of 48.74 to claim victory in the women’s flat 400-metre.

“The greats always push themselves,” McLaughlin-Levrone expressed in an interview with NBC. “I want to be one of them, so I push myself and get out of my comfort zone,” she added.

Despite her unrivaled mastery of the 400m hurdles, having broken the world record on four separate occasions, including a jaw-dropping 50.68 last July in the Eugene World Final, McLaughlin-Levrone faced a unique challenge in the 400m flat race.

In only her fourth professional appearance in the event, McLaughlin-Levrone clocked the fastest 400m time since Sanya Richards Ross‘ American record of 48.70 set in 2006.

In a departure from her previous races, where she struggled with pacing, McLaughlin-Levrone burst out of the blocks with incredible speed, leaving competitors Britton Wilson and Talitha Diggs behind in the first 200 meters with a split time of 23.24. She maintained her relentless pace throughout the race, eventually breaking the 49-second barrier and leaving the entire field behind as she powered down the final straightaway.

“All the glory to God,” McLaughlin-Levrone humbly acknowledged her exceptional performance.

Wilson secured second place with a time of 49.7, while the reigning 2022 US champion secured a spot on the team with a third-place finish in 49.93.

As the reigning champion in the 400m hurdles, McLaughlin-Levrone has a bye for that event in Budapest. The question remains whether she will attempt a double, participating in both the 400m hurdles and the 400m flat race.

