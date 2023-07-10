Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Doubtful About Competing in Women’s 200m at Budapest 2023 World Championships

Share this

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has expressed hesitations regarding her participation in the women’s 200m event at the upcoming Budapest 2023 World Championships. Despite her second-place finish behind teammate Shericka Jackson in the 200m at last year’s Eugene 2022 World Championships, Fraser-Pryce currently does not feel inclined to take on the event again.

When asked about the possibility of her competing after finishing second to Jackson at the Jamaica Trials on Sunday night, Fraser-Pryce responded with doubt, stating, “doubt that, doubt that.”

She further added, “The Lord would have to come and touch me and say, ‘Wake up, we have the 200m to run.'”

In Kingston on Sunday, Shericka Jackson showcased her exceptional sprinting prowess by securing a remarkable double victory, winning the women’s 200m with a time of 21.71 seconds (-0.5 m/s), ahead of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who finished in 22.26 seconds.

