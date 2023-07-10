caribshopper
Featured

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Doubtful About Competing in Women’s 200m at Budapest 2023 World Championships

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 10, 2023
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has expressed hesitations regarding her participation in the women’s 200m event at the upcoming Budapest 2023 World Championships. Despite her second-place finish behind teammate Shericka Jackson in the 200m at last year’s Eugene 2022 World Championships, Fraser-Pryce currently does not feel inclined to take on the event again.

When asked about the possibility of her competing after finishing second to Jackson at the Jamaica Trials on Sunday night, Fraser-Pryce responded with doubt, stating, “doubt that, doubt that.”

She further added, “The Lord would have to come and touch me and say, ‘Wake up, we have the 200m to run.'”

In Kingston on Sunday, Shericka Jackson showcased her exceptional sprinting prowess by securing a remarkable double victory, winning the women’s 200m with a time of 21.71 seconds (-0.5 m/s), ahead of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce who finished in 22.26 seconds.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

