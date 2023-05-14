Veronica Campbell-Brown’s Powerful Message: Embrace Your Gifts and Pursue Audacious Goals

FAYETTEVILLE — Olympic gold medalist Veronica Campbell-Brown delivered an inspiring commencement address to University of Arkansas, Fayetteville graduates, urging them to pursue audacious goals and embrace their gifts and talents.

The ceremony, held at Bud Walton Arena, marked a momentous occasion for the graduates and the university, celebrating their hard work and achievements.

Campbell-Brown, who received an honorary degree from the university, emphasized the importance of aiming high and stepping into one’s calling with relentless passion. She encouraged the graduates to be resilient in the face of challenges, highlighting that their achievement of graduate degrees is a testament to their determination and ability to overcome obstacles.

As the graduates enter the “real world,” they will undoubtedly encounter challenges. However, Campbell-Brown emphasized that every challenge presents an opportunity for growth and success. She acknowledged that failure can be a great teacher and advised the graduates to see it as a stepping stone towards improvement.

The University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt praised the graduates for their knowledge and experience gained during their time at UA-Fayetteville, affirming that they are well-prepared for successful lives. He challenged them to approach the future with a keen eye for opportunity and to make a positive impact in whatever they pursue.

Campbell-Brown shared her own journey, highlighting how running became her gateway to a better future. Despite humble beginnings, she seized the opportunity and achieved remarkable success in multiple Olympic games, representing Jamaica. She encouraged the graduates to embrace their own gifts, talents, and abilities, emphasizing the importance of aiming high and sowing quality seeds.

Veronica Campbell-Brown graduated from the Sam M. Walton College of Business in 2006 and holds an impressive track record with three gold medals, three silver medals, and two bronze medals across five Olympic games. Her achievements extend beyond the Olympics, with multiple gold, silver, and bronze medals in the World Championships. She is also a member of the University of Arkansas’ sports Hall of Honor and the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

Campbell-Brown expressed her love for Fayetteville, as the picturesque setting reminded her of her childhood home in Jamaica. She was inspired by the winning culture and high-performance mindset prevalent on campus among student-athletes, faculty, and staff. Her address served as a powerful reminder to the graduates of the limitless possibilities that await them as they embark on their future endeavors.