Sha’Carri Richardson Blazes Through Heats with World-Leading 10.71 at USA Trials

Share this

Sha’Carri Richardson ran a world-leading time of 10.71 to win her heat in the women’s 100m at the USA Trials held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Richardson, running from lane 7 in heat 1, dominated the field from start to finish, finishing ahead of Brittany Brown, the only other runner to go under 11 seconds on the day with a time of 10.96.

Tamara Clark won heat 3 with a time of 11.02, while Morolake Akinosun topped heat 4 in 11.03, ahead of Shawnti Jackson, who finished with a time of 11.05.

Mia Brahe-Pedersen also clocked 11.05, Tamari Davis finished with a time of 11.06, and TeeTee Terry finished in 11.08. They have all advanced to the next round.

On the men’s side, Christian Coleman posted the fastest time in the qualifiers with 9.95 seconds, the only athlete to dip below the 10-second mark.

Cravont Charleston finished with a time of 10.01, Kendal Williams and JT Smith both posted times of 10.02, while Trayvon Bromell and Noah Lyles finished with identical times of 10.05. All of them have also secured a spot in the semi-finals.

Share this