caribshopper
Featured

Sha’Carri Richardson Blazes Through Heats with World-Leading 10.71 at USA Trials

blank

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 6, 2023
Sha’Carri Richardson out of US Trials 2022
Share this
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailWhatsApp

Sha’Carri Richardson ran a world-leading time of 10.71 to win her heat in the women’s 100m at the USA Trials held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Richardson, running from lane 7 in heat 1, dominated the field from start to finish, finishing ahead of Brittany Brown, the only other runner to go under 11 seconds on the day with a time of 10.96.

Tamara Clark won heat 3 with a time of 11.02, while Morolake Akinosun topped heat 4 in 11.03, ahead of Shawnti Jackson, who finished with a time of 11.05.

Mia Brahe-Pedersen also clocked 11.05, Tamari Davis finished with a time of 11.06, and TeeTee Terry finished in 11.08. They have all advanced to the next round.

On the men’s side, Christian Coleman posted the fastest time in the qualifiers with 9.95 seconds, the only athlete to dip below the 10-second mark.

Cravont Charleston finished with a time of 10.01, Kendal Williams and JT Smith both posted times of 10.02, while Trayvon Bromell and Noah Lyles finished with identical times of 10.05. All of them have also secured a spot in the semi-finals.

Share this
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailWhatsApp
blank

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Featured

Shericka Jackson Shatters Records with World-Leading Time at Jamaica Track and Field Championships

Jul 7, 2023
Featured

Ackeem Blake and Oblique Seville Secure Spots in Men’s 100m Final at Jamaica Track and Field Championships 2023

Jul 7, 2023
Featured

Jackson and Thompson-Herah Advance to Women’s 100m Final at Jamaica Track and Field Championships 2023

Jul 7, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Featured

Shericka Jackson Shatters Records with World-Leading Time at Jamaica Track and Field Championships

Jul 7, 2023
Featured

Ackeem Blake and Oblique Seville Secure Spots in Men’s 100m Final at Jamaica Track and Field Championships 2023

Jul 7, 2023
Featured

Jackson and Thompson-Herah Advance to Women’s 100m Final at Jamaica Track and Field Championships 2023

Jul 7, 2023
Featured

Upsets and Fast Times Mark Thrilling Opening Day of Jamaica Trials

Jul 6, 2023