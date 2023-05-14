caribshopper
Rasheed Broadbell and Aliyah Abrams Shine at New Life Invitational Meet in the Bahamas

ByAlfonz Juck (eme news)

May 14, 2023
Rasheed Broadbell

BAHAMAS (May 13) – Jamaican athlete Rasheed Broadbell delivered one of the most impressive performances of the year at the New Life Invitational meet, held in the Bahamas as part of the World Athletics Continental Tour (Silver level).

Broadbell blazed through the 110m hurdles, clocking an impressive time of 13.10 (+0.2) seconds. His electrifying performance showcased his exceptional talent on the track.

Megan Tapper and Shashalee Forbes Shine as Jamaican Athletes Triumph at New Life Invitational

In the women’s hurdles event, Olympic medalist Megan Tapper, also from Jamaica, took the top spot with a strong time of 12.74 (-0.7) seconds, displaying her remarkable skills and athleticism.

The 400m hurdles witnessed a thrilling battle between Rushell Clayton and Cassandra Tate, with Clayton emerging victorious in a time of 54.41 seconds, narrowly edging out Tate, who finished in 54.68 seconds.

Aliyah Abrams of Guyana left her mark on the competition, delivering a sensational performance in the 400m event. She clocked a national record-breaking time of 50.20 seconds, solidifying her status as a rising star in athletics. Charokee Young secured second place with an impressive time of 50.45 seconds.

Jamaica’s Shashalee Forbes claimed victory in the highly competitive 100m race, crossing the finish line in 11.17 seconds (+0.4). Anthonique Strachan, representing the host country, thrilled the home crowd with a winning time of 22.59 seconds (-0.6) in the 200m event.

The triple jump event saw a dominant performance by U.S. athlete Keturah Orji, who leaped to a distance of 14.02 meters (-0.1). Meanwhile, Canadian Anicka Newell showcased her skill in the pole vault, clearing a height of 4.56 meters.

Among the men’s events, Canadian sprinter Duan Asemota impressed with a swift time of 10.14 seconds (-0.2) in the 200m race. Puerto Rican athlete Jose Figueroa set a new under-20 national record with a time of 20.59 seconds (-0.5) in the same event.

In the 400m race, U.S. sprinter Trevor Stewart claimed victory with a rapid time of 44.92 seconds, closely followed by Jamaican Rusheen McDonald, who finished in 45.26 seconds.

The men’s 400m hurdles event showcased Amere Lattin’s exceptional talent, as he triumphed with a time of 49.18 seconds. Additionally, Donald Thomas, a Bahamian star at the age of 38, cleared a height of 2.26 meters in the high jump, signaling a promising start to his summer season.

EME NEWS is news service relating to the sport of athletics. It is published on daily basis with additional updates, as required.

