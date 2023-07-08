caribshopper
Featured

Ramone Barnswell leads 100m qualifiers at Jamaica Trials

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 6, 2023
Ramone Barnswell Takes Center Stage as Jamaica Trials Begin: Dominates Qualifying Round in Men's 100m
Ramone Barnswell led the qualifiers and is ready to join the high-profile sprinters this evening in the men’s 100m heats at the Jamaica Trials.

Barnswell clocked the fastest time of 10.35 seconds to beat Earl Simmons, 10.53, and Michael Sharpe, 10.63, both of whom also qualified for the next round.

Odaine McPherson, 10.37, Shakur Williams, 10.37, Nishion Ebanks at 10.39, and Fabian Hewitt, 10.63, have also secured their spots.

They will join the likes of Yohan Blake, Oblique Seville, Ackeem Blake, and Bouwahjgie Nkrumie in the heats later.

Meanwhile, Rohanna Sudlow emerged as the top performer in the U17 girls’ long jump final with a distance of 6.03m, while Tarique Daley claimed victory in the U17 boys’ javelin throw with a distance of 54.72m.

Jamaica Trials Live Results

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

