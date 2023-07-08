Ramone Barnswell leads 100m qualifiers at Jamaica Trials

Share this

Ramone Barnswell led the qualifiers and is ready to join the high-profile sprinters this evening in the men’s 100m heats at the Jamaica Trials.

Barnswell clocked the fastest time of 10.35 seconds to beat Earl Simmons, 10.53, and Michael Sharpe, 10.63, both of whom also qualified for the next round.

Odaine McPherson, 10.37, Shakur Williams, 10.37, Nishion Ebanks at 10.39, and Fabian Hewitt, 10.63, have also secured their spots.

They will join the likes of Yohan Blake, Oblique Seville, Ackeem Blake, and Bouwahjgie Nkrumie in the heats later.

Meanwhile, Rohanna Sudlow emerged as the top performer in the U17 girls’ long jump final with a distance of 6.03m, while Tarique Daley claimed victory in the U17 boys’ javelin throw with a distance of 54.72m.

