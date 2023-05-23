Racers Grand Prix Anticipates Thrilling Men’s 100m Race

KINGSTON, Jamaica (23 May) – The highly anticipated Racers Grand Prix, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Level Meeting, is just around the corner (3 June). With less than two weeks to go, sports enthusiasts eagerly await the men’s 100m dash showdown, headlined by American Doha 2019 world champion Christian Coleman.

However, Coleman will have a challenging ride, as two Jamaican rising stars, Oblique Seville and Ackeem Blake, should pose a significant challenge to the American star. ALSO READ: Christian Coleman Makes Strong Return with 9.78w at Bermuda Grand Prix

Christian Coleman, boasting a lightning-fast personal best of 9.76, currently holds the title of the fastest athlete in the field. Yet, Seville’s remarkable energy in the past two years is expected to impact the race’s outcome substantially. While Coleman and Seville are slated to start in separate heats, all eyes are on their potential clash in the final.

Blake, with a personal best of 9.92, will face Coleman in heat 1 of the event. Sharing the heat with them is Tyquendo Tracey, who boasts a respectable personal best of 9.96, making him another sub-10-second contender. ALSO READ: Seville Triumphs Over Yohan Blake at JAAA All-Comers Meet in Kingston

Last Sunday (21 May), Coleman ran a windy 9.78 to beat Blake at the Bermuda Grand Prix.

In heat 2, Seville, who recently recorded an impressive 9.94 at the JAAA All-Comers Meet on 20 May, has boldly promised an even faster time of at least 9.8 at the upcoming Racers Grand Prix. With a personal best of 9.86, Seville leads the pack as the fastest athlete in his heat. Julian Forte, with a personal best of 9.91, and American sprinter Kendal Williams, who has clocked a solid 9.99, are the only other sub-10-second men competing in heat 2.

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown at the Racers Grand Prix as Coleman, Seville, and Blake prepare to leave their mark in the men’s 100m dash. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await to witness who will emerge victorious and etch their name in the annals of sprinting history.

HEAT 1 MEN’S 100M

HEAT 2 MEN’S 100M