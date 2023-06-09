Paris Athletics Meet Electrifies with Record-Breaking Performances and Thrilling Battles

PARIS (FRA): The Charlety Stadium in Paris was filled to capacity as spectators witnessed an extraordinary display of athletic prowess, with two world records and one world best achieved within a few hours. Faith Kipyegon claimed her second world record in a week, while Lamecha Girma shattered the wavelight in the steeplechase.

Additionally, Jakob Ingebrigtsen improved the two-mile best, a record that stood unbroken for 26 years. Alongside these remarkable achievements, there were two other world-leading performances and two meeting records. Notably, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Marcell Jacobs fell short of securing victories.

Brief Event Reviews of Paris Diamond League

Men

100m – Noah Lyles held off Ferdinand Omanyala to claim victory in 9.97 (-0.9) compared to Omanyala’s 9.98. Marcell Jacobs finished in seventh place with a time of 10.21 in his opening race.

800m – Emmanuel Wanyonyi emerged triumphant in a highly competitive 800m race, setting a world-leading time of 1:43.27. Marco Arop finished a close second in 1:43.30, with seven athletes breaking the 1:44 barrier. Five of the top seven runners achieved personal bests.

Two miles – Jakob Ingebrigtsen showcased his dominance by obliterating Daniel Komen’s longstanding world best of 7:58.61 with a stunning time of 7:54.10. He claimed victory with a remarkable 15-second lead over Kenya’s Ishmael Kipkurui (8:09.23). Ingebrigtsen’s intermediate time of 7:24.00 in the 3000m is now officially recognized as the new European record.

110m hurdles – Grant Holloway became the first athlete this year to break the 13-second barrier, achieving a time of 12.98 (-0.6). Just Kwaou-Mathey of France improved to a European lead and a personal best of 13.09 to finish second.

400m hurdles – CJ Allen continued his winning streak, crossing the line first in 47.92. Wilfred Happio (48.26 EL) secured the second position. Unfortunately, Abderrahman Alsaleck (Samba) had to withdraw from the race due to injury before the first hurdle.

3000m steeplechase – A third record was broken during the event! Lamecha Girma shattered Saif Saaeed Shaheen’s 19-year-old world record, clocking an impressive time of 7:52.11. Ryuji Miura secured second place with a Japanese record time of 8:09.91. Mohamed Jhinaoui from Tunisia set a national record of 8:12.19, finishing fifth. Notably, four other athletes achieved personal bests among the top eleven runners, all of whom completed the race in under 8:20.

Long jump – Miltiadis Tentoglou emerged as the victor in a tightly contested competition, edging out Simon Ehammer with a jump of 8.13m (0.1), while Ehammer recorded a jump of 8.11m (-0.1).

Women

200m – The United States claimed a 1-2 finish, with Gabby Thomas winning in 22.05 (-0.4) and Abby Steiner securing second place with a time of 22.34. Marie-Josee Ta Lou finished third in 22.34.

400m – Marileidy Paulino staged a comeback to overtake the fast-starting Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, securing victory in a new meet record time of 49.12. McLaughlin set a new personal best of 49.71 (22.66/27.05) but had to settle for second place. Salwa Eid Naser finished third in 49.95. Anna Hall impressed with another lifetime best of 50.82, securing seventh place after clearing 1.91m in the high jump.

800m – Keely Hodgkinson made a sensational season debut, winning in a British record and world-leading time of 1:55.77, leaving her competitors over two seconds behind. Ajee Wilson finished second in 1:58.16. The race featured a deep field, with nine women clocking sub-2:00 times. Noelie Yarigo set a national record for Benin, finishing fifth in 1:58.65.

5000m – Faith Kipyegon achieved her second world record of the month, triumphing in 14:05.20. She outpaced previous world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey (14:07.94) and Ejgayehu Taye (14:13.31) to secure victory. Kipyegon’s final kilometer was an impressive 2:43.17. Only Kipyegon and Gidey managed to maintain the blistering pace set by steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech (3000m in 8:31.91). Eleven runners finished the race in under 15 minutes, with seven achieving personal bests, including Laura Muir (14:48.14) in 11th place.

High jump – Nicole Olyslagers cleared 2.00m on her third attempt, securing victory over Vashti Cunningham, who jumped 1.97m. Seventeen-year-old Angelina Topic also cleared 1.97m, setting a Serbian record.

Pole vault – Nina Kennedy claimed victory by clearing 4.77m, with France’s Margot Chevrier achieving a personal best of 4.71m to finish second. Katie Moon settled for third place after back-to-back Diamond League wins, also clearing 4.71m.

Shot put – Auriol Dongmo secured back-to-back Diamond League victories, throwing a season’s best of 19.72m. World champion Chase Ealey finished second with a throw of 19.43m.

Discus – Valarie Allman improved her own meeting record, throwing 69.04m to claim victory over Sandra Perkovic, who achieved a distance of 65.18m in her season debut.

Javelin – Haruka Kitaguchi emerged as the winner with a throw of 65.09m, while world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber finished second with a distance of 62.54m.