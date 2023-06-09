caribshopper
Featured

Ackelia Smith’s Spectacular Final Jump Propels Her to NCAA Long Jump Glory

blank

ByAnthony Foster

Jun 9, 2023
Ackelia Smith Reigns Supreme with Record-Breaking Leap at Big 12 Conference

Ackelia Smith, representing Texas, soared to victory in the Women’s Long Jump competition at the NCAA Championships on Thursday, securing another Jamaican top spot on the podium once again. Smith’s remarkable jump of 6.88m took place on her home turf at the Long Jump pit.

Like her compatriot, Carey McLeod, who won the men’s title, Smith displayed incredible determination and clinched the victory on her sixth and final attempt.

Initially, Smith faced challenges as she fouled in her first few tries. However, she quickly regained composure and showcased her resilience by improving to a 6.35m leap in the third round. With each subsequent attempt, Smith continued to make progress, achieving a 6.68m jump followed by a 6.81m jump in her penultimate try.

Smith’s final performance propelled her to a distance of 6.88m, surpassing the USA’s U20 National Record of 6.86m set by Alyssa Johnson from Stanford. This jump also exceeded Jasmine Moore’s 21-foot mark.

“I’ve trained here, pouring blood and sweat into this track, and it’s truly an honor to be here,” said Smith to reporters. “Being able to compete on my home turf and share this victory with the home fans is an incredible feeling. It’s about instilling belief in our ability to win championships on our own soil.”

Smith’s exceptional performance not only secured her the NCAA Long Jump title but also left an indelible mark on the competition, setting a new record and captivating spectators with her remarkable display of talent.

blank

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Featured

Adelle Tracey Triumphs Over Adversity: Reclaims Joyous Smile and Gold Medal in Bydgoszcz

Jun 10, 2023
Featured

Reheem Hayles, Rising Jamaican Talent, Shines at NCAA Division I Championships with Record-Breaking Performance

Jun 8, 2023
Featured

Jamaican and American Powerhouses Clash: Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and Dina Asher-Smith Set to Dazzle in London

Jun 7, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Articles

🔥🏟️ LIVE NOW Day 2: JTA/Sagicor National Athletics Championships! 🏃‍♂️🏆

Jun 10, 2023
Featured

Adelle Tracey Triumphs Over Adversity: Reclaims Joyous Smile and Gold Medal in Bydgoszcz

Jun 10, 2023
Articles

Sha’Carri Richardson Sets the Track Ablaze and Earns BET Awards Nomination

Jun 10, 2023
Articles

St. Elizabeth Dominates Day One of JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship

Jun 10, 2023