Jodi-Ann Mitchell Seeks PB in 800m at East Coast International Showcase

Jamaican athlete Jodi-Ann Mitchell is ready to showcase her talent this weekend at the Puma East Coast International Showcase track and field meet in Maryland.

Mitchell, a record holder for the Boys and Girls Champs Class 1 girls’ 1500-meter and a decorated medalist at the Carifta Games, is set to compete in the 800-meter race.

Despite the expected temperatures in the 70s, Mitchell remains focused on achieving her personal best. She understands the importance of traveling outside of Jamaica to compete against top athletes and is eager to take on this new challenge.

The Puma East Coast International Showcase will be live-streamed on Trackalerts pages on Saturday. Don’t miss the opportunity to see Mitchell and other talented athletes in action.