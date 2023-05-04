caribshopper
Jodi-Ann Mitchell Seeks PB in 800m at East Coast International Showcase

ByAnthony Foster

May 4, 2023
Jodi-Ann Mitchell: Ready to Face Top Athletes at Puma East Coast International Showcase

Jamaican athlete Jodi-Ann Mitchell is ready to showcase her talent this weekend at the Puma East Coast International Showcase track and field meet in Maryland.

Mitchell, a record holder for the Boys and Girls Champs Class 1 girls’ 1500-meter and a decorated medalist at the Carifta Games, is set to compete in the 800-meter race.

Despite the expected temperatures in the 70s, Mitchell remains focused on achieving her personal best. She understands the importance of traveling outside of Jamaica to compete against top athletes and is eager to take on this new challenge.

The Puma East Coast International Showcase will be live-streamed on Trackalerts pages on Saturday. Don’t miss the opportunity to see Mitchell and other talented athletes in action.

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

