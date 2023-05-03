caribshopper
Fraser-Pryce and Richardson Set to Blaze the Track at Kip Keino Classic

ByVijay

May 3, 2023
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha'Carrie Richardson Ready to Take on the World at Kip Keino Classic in Kenya

Jamaican multi-Olympic and world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and American sprint sensation Sha’Carri Richardson are set to participate in the upcoming Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on May 13.

The event will be hosted in Kenya and is part of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour. Fraser-Pryce, who holds ten world titles, including five in 100m, will defend her 100m title at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Despite missing the Botswana Golden Classic, Meeting Director Barnaba Korir confirmed her participation and expressed his delight at having both Fraser-Pryce and Richardson at the event.

Among Fraser-Pryce’s opponents will be world 4x100m champion Twanisha Terry and 2020 Tokyo Olympics 4x100m silver medalist Daniels Teahna from the United States of America, and national 100m and 200m champion Maximilla Imali.

Meanwhile, Richardson will compete in the 200m event. She has already participated in four races this season, including the Botswana event, where she set a wind-assisted personal best of 10.57 seconds (+4.1). Her personal best in 200m is 22.00.

Richardson will compete against fellow Americans, including 2020 Tokyo Olympics 4x100m silver medalist Oliver Javianne, Kyra Jefferson, and Shannon Ray.

