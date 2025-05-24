Danniel Thomas-Dodd Claims Shot Put Win at Tucson Elite Classic

TUCSON, Arizona – Jamaica’s Danniel Thomas-Dodd won the women’s shot put at the Tucson Elite Classic, registering a best throw of 19.11 metres.

The mark was Thomas-Dodd’s first time over 19 metres this season. The 2019 World Championships silver medallist and multiple-time national champion, had two previous marks this season, 18.80m.



In the men’s shot put, Daniel McArthur of the United States recorded 20.43 metres to take first place. Andrew Evans won the men’s discus with a mark of 64.48 metres.

The hammer throw competitions also produced notable results. Shelby Moran threw a personal best of 71.22 metres to win the women’s event, while Justin Stafford led the men’s field with a 75.50-metre effort.

The Tucson Elite Classic is a key early-season fixture for North American throwers, drawing strong fields and providing athletes an opportunity to post qualifying marks and fine-tune competition routines.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts