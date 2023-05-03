caribshopper
Articles

Bryan Levell’s Road to Recovery: Working His Way Back to Top Speed

blank

ByAnthony Foster

May 3, 2023
Bryan Levell advance in 200m at World Athletics U20 Championships for Carifta Games Trials #champs2022 Champs 2022

After facing an injury and being away from the track for more than two months, Jamaican junior star Bryan Levell is working hard to make his way back to top speed.

Levell recently returned to the track at the Puma East Coast International Showcase in Maryland, USA, and is determined to get back to his previous level of performance.

Through hard work and dedication, Levell is progressing in his recovery process.

Fans and supporters alike eagerly anticipate his return to the top of his game. Stay tuned for updates on Levell’s journey and his future performances on the track.

blank

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Articles

Two Jamaicans in highly anticipated 150m race at Adidas Atlanta City Games

May 5, 2023
Articles

Doha Diamond League Live Stream and Schedule Info

May 5, 2023
Articles

Christian Coleman to take on Oblique Seville, and Ackeem Blake at Racers Grand Prix

May 4, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Articles

Two Jamaicans in highly anticipated 150m race at Adidas Atlanta City Games

May 5, 2023
Featured

Wanda Diamond League Kicks Off in Doha with World’s Best Athletes

May 5, 2023
Articles

Doha Diamond League Live Stream and Schedule Info

May 5, 2023
Articles

Christian Coleman to take on Oblique Seville, and Ackeem Blake at Racers Grand Prix

May 4, 2023