Bryan Levell’s Road to Recovery: Working His Way Back to Top Speed

After facing an injury and being away from the track for more than two months, Jamaican junior star Bryan Levell is working hard to make his way back to top speed.

Levell recently returned to the track at the Puma East Coast International Showcase in Maryland, USA, and is determined to get back to his previous level of performance.

Through hard work and dedication, Levell is progressing in his recovery process.

Fans and supporters alike eagerly anticipate his return to the top of his game. Stay tuned for updates on Levell’s journey and his future performances on the track.