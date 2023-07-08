Jamaica Trials Set for Explosive Women’s 400m Hurdles Final with Knight, Salmon, Clayton, and Russell

Share this

The stage is set for an exhilarating showdown as the Women’s 400m Hurdles Final approaches, with top contenders Andrenette Knight, Shiann Salmon, Rushell Clayton, and Janieve Russell poised to engage in a fierce battle for victory at Jamaica Trials.

Knight, who is determined to bounce back from her disappointing fall last year, led the final qualifiers in the women’s 400m hurdles on the opening day, Thursday, July 6.

Knight, one of the favorites for last year’s national title, fell in the homestretch and walked home in disappointment. However, this time around, with unwavering determination, she won her heat today with a time of 54.41, the fastest of the day, securing her place in Friday’s final.

Janieve Russell, an experienced campaigner, finished second to Knight in heat two with a time of 55.13, which also granted her an automatic qualification for the final.

In heat one, Shiann Salmon claimed the top spot with a time of 55.35, followed by Rushell Clayton with a time of 55.73 and Terice Steen with a time of 58.08.

Lashanna Graham, who also posted an automatic qualifying time of 56.79, along with Sanique Walker (57.75) and Kimisha Chambers (58.10), also advanced to the final.

Roshawn Clarke Sets Pace in Men’s 400m Hurdles Qualifiers with Day’s Fastest Time.

Roshawn Clarke emerged as the frontrunner in the men’s 400m hurdles qualifiers, clocking an impressive time of 48.91. Following closely behind Clarke in heat one was Jaheel Hyde, who secured the second-best time of the day with 49.40.

In heat 2, Assinie Wilson claimed victory with a time of 49.70. Alongside the top two finishers from heat 1, Wilson was the only other sub-50-second barrier breaker on the day.

