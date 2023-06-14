Bislett Games: Excitement Builds for Fifth Meet of Wanda Diamond League 2023

OSLO (NOR) – The Bislett Games, the fifth meet of the Wanda Diamond League 2023, is generating significant public interest. The event has already sold out with 15,000 spectators, and the weather forecast is excellent.

Local stars Karsten Warholm and Jakob Ingebrigtsen are poised to achieve top performances, while athletes like Armand Duplantis, Yulimar Rojas, and many others are also participating. With a history dating back to 1966, this edition of the Bislett Games promises to be one of the best yet. Notably, the organizers have already set an impressive 69 different world records.

Event Previews:

Men:

200m – Erriyon Knighton currently holds the fastest season’s best time at 19.89. Will Olympic champion Andre de Grasse improve on his modest season’s best of 20.35? Mena could provide a surprise.

400m – Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga, who has already clocked 43.91 this year, will make his highly anticipated Diamond League debut. He faces a strong field that includes the returning-to-form world record-holder Wayde Van Niekerk.

1500m – Following his world-best performance in the two miles in Paris, Jakob Ingebrigtsen aims to challenge his European record of 3:28.32 or the meet record of 3:29.12 set by Hicham El Guerrouj in 1998. The field also features fellow Olympic medalist Timothy Cheruiyot, Josh Kerr, and world bronze medalist Mohamed Katir.

5000m – World cross country champion Jacob Kiplimo will compete in his first track race of the season. He will face strong competition from Ethiopians Telahun Haile Bekele, Samuel Tefera, Yomif Kejelcha, and Guatemala’s Luis Grijalva, who ran 12:52.97 in Florence.

400m hurdles – Karsten Warholm, who currently holds the world lead with a time of 47.74, will compete outdoors for the first time this year. It is highly likely that his record will be revised.

Long jump – Miltiadis Tentoglou is the favorite, although Marquis Dendy holds the better season’s best with 8.34m compared to 8.26m. The field also includes multi-event specialists Sander Skotheim and Simon Ehammer.

Pole vault – Armand Duplantis will compete and is expected to challenge his meeting record of 6.02m and his world-leading mark of 6.11m.

Hammer throw (non-Diamond League event): Another battle between Pawel Fajdek and Wojciech Nowicki for the world lead, possibly setting a meet record in the process.

Shericka Jackson and Marie-Josee Ta Lou Lead Stellar Field in Women’s 100m at Bislett Games

Women:

100m – Five athletes, including Shericka Jackson and Marie-Josee Ta Lou, have achieved sub-11 second times this year, with both recording impressive season’s bests of 10.78.

Mile – The Dream Mile field showcases the talents of Australia’s Jessica Hull, who clocked a remarkable time of 3:57.29 in the 1500m event in Florence. Keep a close eye on Birke Haylom, the young and rapidly improving Ethiopian athlete, aged 17, who ran an impressive 3:57.66 for the 1500m in Rabat.

3000m – Reigning world cross country champion Beatrice Chebet is set to compete in her first major track race of the season. Notably, the top Ethiopian athletes will not be participating in this event. Also, watch out for Alicia Monson.

400m hurdles – Femke Bol holds the fastest season’s best time of 52.43, a lead of nearly two seconds. Can Anna Hall improve upon her recently achieved lifetime best of 54.42? The meeting record currently stands at 52.61, held by Bol.

Triple jump – Yulimar Rojas enters her first major competition of the season in the hopes of surpassing the 15-meter mark and setting a new meet record of 15.11.

Shot put – World champion Chase Ealey leads a formidable field that includes her US teammate Maggie Ewen, along with Jessica Schilder and Auriol Dongmo.

Discus – Anticipate another thrilling head-to-head battle between Olympic champion Valarie Allman and European champion Sandra Perkovic.

4x400m – Great Britain and the Netherlands are set to engage in a fierce battle for the top position in this event.