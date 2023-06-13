Akani Simbine Triumphs in 100m at Kladno WACT Bronze Meeting

KLADNO, Czech Republic – Akani Simbine of South Africa emerged as the victor in the 100m race at the Kladno WACT Bronze meeting, clocking an impressive time of 10.07 seconds with a slight tailwind of 0.3 m/s.

The event, held on the date of his birthday, proved to be a joyous occasion for Simbine, who celebrated in style with an important win.

Throwing events also took center stage during the meeting, with notable performances from athletes around the world. Czech home hero Tomas Stanek delighted the local crowd with a mighty throw of 21.64 in the shot put, securing a significant victory over Zane Weir (21.55). Meanwhile, China’s Li Ji and Qi Wang impressed with personal bests in the hammer throw, as Li Ji achieved a distance of 73.31 meters among women, and Qi Wang reached an impressive 75.53 meters among men.

In the discus throw, South Africa’s Victor Hogan emerged victorious, recording a solid throw of 64.17 meters to secure the top spot on the podium. The throwing events undoubtedly provided thrilling moments for spectators, as these talented athletes pushed themselves to new heights.

On the sprinting front, Carina Horn of South Africa displayed her remarkable speed by crossing the finish line in an impressive time of 11.33 (0.1) in the 100-meter race. Slovakia’s Jan Volko also showcased his skills, clocking in at 20.60 (-0.5) in the 200-meter event, securing a well-deserved victory.

The Czech Republic witnessed another triumph as Lada Vondrova triumphed in the 400-meter race, clocking an impressive time of 51.33 seconds. Meanwhile, in the men’s category, South Africa’s Gardeo Isaacs emerged victorious with a swift time of 45.88 seconds, narrowly edging out Matej Krsek, who finished in 45.98 seconds.