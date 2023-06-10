Sha’Carri Richardson Sets the Track Ablaze and Earns BET Awards Nomination

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who has been dominating the track this year, has been named as one of the nominees for the prestigious BET Awards 2023. Richardson showcased her incredible speed in April by clocking a wind-aided time of 10.57 at the Miramar Invitational in April.

Proving her prowess once again, Richardson secured victory at the Doha Diamond League in May, setting a new meeting record and claiming the world-leading time of 10.76. Her outstanding performances have earned her a nomination for the coveted BET Sportswoman of the Year award.

Taking to social media, she expressed her gratitude, stating, “God’s approval is all the only award I need, but it’s an honor to be amongst these amazing beautiful black women to be a nominee for this award.”

Allyson Felix is also nominated for the award.

Today, BET announced the nominees for the highly anticipated “BET Awards” 2023. Leading the pack is none other than Drake, who has impressively garnered seven nominations. The list of nominees this year encompasses a diverse range of creative expressions and exemplifies Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports.

How to watch BET Awards 2023 Live Stream?

The live broadcast of the “BET Awards” 2023 will be aired exclusively on BET on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. The event promises to be Culture’s Biggest Night, paying homage to the illustrious 50-year history of Hip Hop. The nominations for the “BET Awards” 2023 were meticulously selected by the esteemed BET Voting Academy, comprising influential figures from the realms of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

Sportswoman of the Year Award

ALEXIS MORRIS

ALLYSON FELIX

ANGEL REESE

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON

Sportsman of the Year Award

AARON JUDGE

BUBBA WALLACE

GERVONTA DAVIS

JALEN HURTS

LEBRON JAMES

PATRICK MAHOMES

STEPHEN CURRY