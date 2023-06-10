St. Elizabeth Dominates Day One of JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Despite cloudy skies and intermittent showers, St. Elizabeth made a strong start on the first day of the 38th JTA/Sagicor Athletics Championship, amassing 44 points after six finals.

Taking second place is Kingston with 28 points, followed by Portland in third with 25 points. Defending champions St. Andrew finished the day in eighth place with 14 points.

The morning session featured thrilling heats in the 1200m under-15 boys and girls events, as well as intense clashes in the 80m, 100m, 200m, and 400m races for boys and girls. In the field events, the students showcased their talents, with Yashima Sutherland from Portland winning the Girls’ shot put with a throw of 9.00 meters.

St. Andrew’s Sanique Watt secured the gold in the girls’ high jump open finals, clearing a height of 1.49 meters. Watt expressed her pride and excitement about competing at the high school level in September, saying, “I worked so hard and I came out and did my best by doing what my coach taught me.”

The boys’ high jump open finals were fiercely competitive, and Orain Perkins from St. Thomas emerged as the top performer. The heats of the highly anticipated sprint medley lived up to expectations, with spirited performances in the girls’ and boys’ open events.

St. Andrew teammates Sanique Watt and Brianna Ashman are all smiles after placing 1st and 6th respectively in the girls’ high jump open finals.

Rejeanne Campbell, Manager of Group Corporate Communications at Sagicor Group, commended the students for their drive, passion, and determination throughout the day’s events. She highlighted the significance of the championship as the breeding ground for Jamaica’s top sportsmen and women who go on to make the country proud at the Olympics and World Championships. Campbell expressed her anticipation for an even more exciting day of competition on the following day.

The championship will crown a Champion Boy and Girl from the roster of primary and all-age athletes. These two students will also receive an academic scholarship to the secondary school they will be attending, courtesy of the Sagicor Foundation.

The final day of the competition will take place on Saturday, June 10, and admission is free to the public.