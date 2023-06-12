St. Elizabeth Claims Victory at JTA/Sagicor National Athletics Championships, Overthrowing St. Andrew

Kingston, Jamaica – The JTA/Sagicor National Athletics Championships concluded with an exhilarating finale on Saturday, June 10, at the National Stadium, as St. Elizabeth dethroned three-time consecutive champions St. Andrew to secure their fourth overall title.

Starting day two with 48 points, St. Elizabeth ended the meet with an impressive total of 268 points, surpassing St. Andrew, who finished second with 247 points. Taking the third spot was Manchester with 235 points, followed by St. Catherine in fourth with 195 points, and Kingston in fifth with 173 points.

Andre James, the Sports Coordinator for St. Elizabeth, attributed their victory to identifying weak areas within the team and implementing a plan for improvement. “Prior to the start of the meet, we had high expectations because we devised a plan to enhance our performance in the weaker areas. We were confident that it would lead us to victory. Dominating the field events on day one gave us a significant advantage. It’s a wonderful feeling to emerge as champions,” he shared.

The championships showcased numerous exceptional performances, resulting in three girls and three boys being crowned champions, each accumulating 18 points. The standout girls were Sunjai Kirkpatrick from Kingston, Reneka Reid from St. Elizabeth, and Natovia Asha Robinson from Westmoreland. The top boys included Shaquawn Reid and Obrian Clarke from St. Elizabeth, as well as Jevaughney Findlay from St. Catherine.

Rejeanne Campbell, Manager of Group Corporate Communications at Sagicor Group Jamaica, emphasized Sagicor’s ongoing commitment to supporting the championships. “The Sagicor Foundation is proud of its support for this championship over the years. As we always say, it all starts here. The next generation of athletes has showcased amazing track and field performances over the past two days, and we look forward to seeing many of them excel at the international level in the years to come,” she expressed.

In the highly anticipated sprint relay finals, St. Andrew dominated with a victory in the boys’ under-11 category and a clean sweep in the under-13 category. St. Thomas emerged victorious in the boys’ sprint medley open, while St. Elizabeth claimed victory in Final A of the girls’ equivalent, with Final B going to St. Andrew.

This year’s edition of the meet was also supported by sponsors including the JTA Co-operative Credit Union, Seprod, Catherine’s Peak, National Baking Company, and TIP Friendly Societies.