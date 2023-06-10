Adelle Tracey Triumphs Over Adversity: Reclaims Joyous Smile and Gold Medal in Bydgoszcz

BYDGOSZCZ, Poland – Jamaican middle-distance runner Adelle Tracey emerged triumphant in the face of adversity, reclaiming her joyous smile and showcasing her resilience at the Irena Szewinska Memorial 2023, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, held in Bydgoszcz.

Just a week prior, Tracey had experienced a challenging setback—a fall that tested both her physical and mental strength. However, her determination remained unwavering as she embarked on a rapid healing journey, eager to return to the track.

Tracey clocked an impressive season-best time of 2:01.26, securing the top spot in the women’s 800m race. She successfully held off the fierce competition from home athlete Adrianna Topolnicka, who finished with a time of 2:01.63, and Ellie Baker of Great Britain, who finished closely behind with a time of 2:01.64.

“Got my smile back in Bydgoszcz,” she said. “After last week’s fall, I was grateful for the quick recovery and determined to get back in the game, knowing that the only way was forward!

“Although I may have forgotten to pack my racing briefs 🤦🏾‍♀️😂 and sported some rather unsightly knee scrapes, winning here for the second year in a season-best time was just the boost I needed. Many thanks to @memorial_ireny_szewinskiej for consistently hosting an exceptional event!”

Women’s 800m

POS NAME NAT. RESULT 1 TRACEY Adelle JAM 2:01.26 SB 2 TOPOLNICKA Adrianna POL 2:01.63 3 BAKER Ellie GBR 2:01.64 SB 4 GALANT Martyna POL 2:01.72 PB 5 LYAKHOVA Olha UKR 2:02.46 6 TROST Katharina GER 2:02.61 SB 7 BELL Alexandra GBR 2:02.72 8 KELLY Madeleine CAN 2:03.25 9 SARNA Angelika POL 2:03.92 10 MEGGER Eliza POL 2:04.12 11 KOCZANOWA Margarita POL 2:04.29 KOŁAKOWSKA Agata POL DNF