Adelle Tracey Triumphs Over Adversity: Reclaims Joyous Smile and Gold Medal in Bydgoszcz

BYDGOSZCZ, Poland – Jamaican middle-distance runner Adelle Tracey emerged triumphant in the face of adversity, reclaiming her joyous smile and showcasing her resilience at the Irena Szewinska Memorial 2023, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, held in Bydgoszcz.
Just a week prior, Tracey had experienced a challenging setback—a fall that tested both her physical and mental strength. However, her determination remained unwavering as she embarked on a rapid healing journey, eager to return to the track.
Tracey clocked an impressive season-best time of 2:01.26, securing the top spot in the women’s 800m race. She successfully held off the fierce competition from home athlete Adrianna Topolnicka, who finished with a time of 2:01.63, and Ellie Baker of Great Britain, who finished closely behind with a time of 2:01.64.
“Got my smile back in Bydgoszcz,” she said. “After last week’s fall, I was grateful for the quick recovery and determined to get back in the game, knowing that the only way was forward!
“Although I may have forgotten to pack my racing briefs 🤦🏾♀️😂 and sported some rather unsightly knee scrapes, winning here for the second year in a season-best time was just the boost I needed. Many thanks to @memorial_ireny_szewinskiej for consistently hosting an exceptional event!”
Women’s 800m
|POS
|NAME
|NAT.
|RESULT
|1
|TRACEY Adelle
|JAM
|2:01.26
|SB
|2
|TOPOLNICKA Adrianna
|POL
|2:01.63
|3
|BAKER Ellie
|GBR
|2:01.64
|SB
|4
|GALANT Martyna
|POL
|2:01.72
|PB
|5
|LYAKHOVA Olha
|UKR
|2:02.46
|6
|TROST Katharina
|GER
|2:02.61
|SB
|7
|BELL Alexandra
|GBR
|2:02.72
|8
|KELLY Madeleine
|CAN
|2:03.25
|9
|SARNA Angelika
|POL
|2:03.92
|10
|MEGGER Eliza
|POL
|2:04.12
|11
|KOCZANOWA Margarita
|POL
|2:04.29
|KOŁAKOWSKA Agata
|POL
|DNF