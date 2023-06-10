caribshopper
Adelle Tracey Triumphs Over Adversity: Reclaims Joyous Smile and Gold Medal in Bydgoszcz

Adelle Tracey

BYDGOSZCZ, Poland – Jamaican middle-distance runner Adelle Tracey emerged triumphant in the face of adversity, reclaiming her joyous smile and showcasing her resilience at the Irena Szewinska Memorial 2023, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, held in Bydgoszcz.

Just a week prior, Tracey had experienced a challenging setback—a fall that tested both her physical and mental strength. However, her determination remained unwavering as she embarked on a rapid healing journey, eager to return to the track.

Tracey clocked an impressive season-best time of 2:01.26, securing the top spot in the women’s 800m race. She successfully held off the fierce competition from home athlete Adrianna Topolnicka, who finished with a time of 2:01.63, and Ellie Baker of Great Britain, who finished closely behind with a time of 2:01.64.

“Got my smile back in Bydgoszcz,” she said. “After last week’s fall, I was grateful for the quick recovery and determined to get back in the game, knowing that the only way was forward!

“Although I may have forgotten to pack my racing briefs 🤦🏾‍♀️😂 and sported some rather unsightly knee scrapes, winning here for the second year in a season-best time was just the boost I needed. Many thanks to @memorial_ireny_szewinskiej for consistently hosting an exceptional event!”

Women’s 800m

POSNAMENAT.RESULT 
1TRACEY AdelleJAM2:01.26SB
2TOPOLNICKA AdriannaPOL2:01.63 
3BAKER EllieGBR2:01.64SB
4GALANT MartynaPOL2:01.72PB
5LYAKHOVA OlhaUKR2:02.46 
6TROST KatharinaGER2:02.61SB
7BELL AlexandraGBR2:02.72 
8KELLY MadeleineCAN2:03.25 
9SARNA AngelikaPOL2:03.92 
10MEGGER ElizaPOL2:04.12 
11KOCZANOWA MargaritaPOL2:04.29 
 KOŁAKOWSKA AgataPOLDNF 
Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

