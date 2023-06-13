Shanieka Ricketts Soars to Victory in Women’s Triple Jump at Paavo Nurmi Games

Shanieka Ricketts emerged victorious in the women’s triple jump at the Paavo Nurmi Games on Tuesday, June 13th. The event, which took place in Turku, Finland, is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold.

Ricketts, a two-time World Championships medalist, leaped an impressive 14.20 meters (+0.7m/s wind) to claim the top position. Tuğba DANIŞMAZ of Turkey secured the second spot with a jump of 14.03m (+2.6). Kimberly Williams, representing Jamaica, finished in ninth place with a distance of 13.38m.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Shiann Salmon recorded a time of 55.81 seconds, securing the seventh position. The event was won by Jessie Knight of Great Britain, who finished with a time of 54.32 seconds.

Cravont Charleston from the United States emerged as the winner in the men’s 100m race, clocking an impressive time of 9.95 seconds. Reece Prescod of Great Britain closely followed him with a time of 10.14 seconds.

Benjamin Robert from France showcased a remarkable performance in the men’s 800m, finishing first with a time of 1:44.40. In the men’s 110m hurdles, Jamal Britt from the USA secured the top spot, clocking a time of 13.32 seconds.

Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands claimed second place in the men’s 400m hurdles, completing the race in 48.57 seconds. He finished just behind Ludvy Vaillant of France, who crossed the line in 48.50 seconds.

Daniel Stahl from Sweden dominated the men’s discus event with a massive throw of 70.38 meters. Jamaican athlete Fedrick Dacres finished in fifth place with a throw of 66.09m.

Keshorn Walcott, the 2012 Olympic Games champion from Trinidad and Tobago, achieved a distance of 83.12m in the men’s javelin, securing fourth place. The event was won by Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, who recorded a throw of 89.51m.

Brooke Andersen from the USA emerged as the top performer in the women’s hammer throw, achieving a distance of 76.45 meters. Canadian athlete Camryn Rogers finished closely behind with a throw of 76.21m.