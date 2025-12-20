Kelly-Ann Beckford Moves to Under Armour Mission Run Baltimore Track Club

Jamaican 800m runner Kelly-Ann Beckford has joined Under Armour Mission Run Baltimore track club. The move marks a significant change for the middle-distance athlete, who previously trained at MVP Track Club in Jamaica.

Tom Brumlik will coach Kelly-Ann Beckford at her new training base in Baltimore. She joins a strong group of middle-distance runners at the club who compete at the highest level of track and field.

Kelly-Ann Beckford Joins Another Jamaican at Under Armour Mission Run Baltimore track club

Beckford will train alongside Navasky Anderson, another Jamaican 800m specialist. Anderson competed in the World Championship 800m final, showing the quality of athletes in the training group. US 1500m Champion Jonah Koech also trains with the team.

The Under Armour Mission Run Baltimore club has built a reputation for developing middle-distance talent. Coach Brumlik works with runners who compete in events ranging from 800 meters to 1500 meters.

MVP Track Club in Jamaica has produced many successful sprinters and middle-distance runners over the years. Beckford’s decision to move to the United States reflects her goals to train in a different environment with new coaching methods.

Kelly-Ann Beckford Voices her Disappointment

After her first World Championships appearance in Tokyo 2025, Beckford, who didn’t make it out of the first round, said, “I am feeling disappointed but I am happy to be here.”

She said training in Jamaica was hard, pointing to not be able to get “competitive race”

The Baltimore-based training group offers Beckford the chance to work with athletes who have competed on the world stage. Anderson’s experience at the World Championships and Koech’s national title show the level of competition she will face in daily training.

Global Athletics Hub shared the news on social media platform X, confirming the coaching arrangement and training partners at Under Armour Mission Run Baltimore track club

_________________________

Ready to weigh in? Whether you agree, disagree, or have insider knowledge to share – the comments section below is waiting for YOUR unique perspective. Join the Trackalerts Social conversation now!

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts