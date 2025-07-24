Bryan Levell Runs 9.82, Ashanti Moore Secures Tokyo Spot at Raiffeisen Austrian Open

EISENSTADT, Austria — Bryan Levell produced the biggest result at the Raiffeisen Austrian Open Eisenstadt on Tuesday, running a personal best 9.82 seconds (+1.3) to win the men’s 100 meters. The time ranks as the third-fastest in the world this year.

Levell, 21, separated himself early in the race and crossed well ahead of the field, continuing his rise as one of Jamaica’s most promising young sprinters. South Africa’s Abduraqhman Karriem finished second in 10.07, followed by Japan’s Yoshihide Kiryu in 10.08. South Africa’s Retshidisitswe Mlenga, who clocked a 9.99 personal best in the heats, placed fourth in the final in 10.14.

Ashanti Moore had a strong showing of her own, winning the women’s 200 meters in 22.40 (+1.2). Though not close to the world-leading times, the result carried personal significance — it marked a personal best and, more importantly, it met the World Championships qualifying standard. Moore had previously won the Jamaican Trials but was unable to secure the qualifying time until now. A recent effort at the London Diamond League also came up short.

Behind her, Candice McLeod placed second in 23.73, a season best, while Italy’s Valentina Cavalleri also ran 23.73 for third and a personal best.

In the men’s 200 meters, Jamaica continued its dominance. Kadrian Goldson ran 20.32 (+0.9) to take the win. Delano Kennedy followed in second with a personal best of 20.70, and Uganda’s Emmanuel Aboda took third in 21.12.

The women’s 100 meters saw Maia McCoy of the U.S. take top honors in 10.96 (+1.7), a new personal best. Germany’s Alexandra Burghardt finished second in 11.26, with Rebekka Haase third in 11.30. Christania Williams of Jamaica finished fourth in 11.39.

Austria’s Enzo Diessl delivered a memorable win in the men’s 110m hurdles, clocking 13.17 (+1.5), the eighth-fastest ever by a European U23 athlete. Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska won the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.72 (+1.3) after running 12.71 in the heats. Germany’s Ricarda Lobe (12.82 PB), Ireland’s Sarah Lavin (12.83), and Austria’s Karin Strametz (12.85) followed.

In the women’s 800 meters, Revee Walcott-Nolan of Great Britain edged Austria’s Caroline Bredlinger, 2:01.00 to 2:01.07. Kyle Rademeyer of South Africa won the men’s pole vault with 5.70 meters in a jump-off over Poland’s Piotr Lisek (5.65m).

Austria also picked up wins in the field. Victoria Hudson threw 64.21 meters to take the women’s javelin, and Lukas Weißhaidinger recorded 64.93 meters in the discus.

