Thompson, Clayton Shine With PBs; Tia Forced Out, Fraser-Pryce Makes Eighth World Team – Jamaica Trials Day 2

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kishane Thompson ran a world-leading 9.75 seconds to win the men’s 100 meters, and Tina Clayton clocked a lifetime best 10.81 to take the women’s 100m title, headlining Saturday’s (27 Jun) second day of the Jamaica Trials at the National Stadium.

Thompson, 24, pulled away from the field over the final 40 meters to lower his previous best of 9.77, set just last month in Ontario. His performance came after a 9.80 run in the semifinal round and secured his place on Jamaica’s team for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Oblique Seville, a World Championships finalist in 2022 and 2023, finished second in 9.83, with Ackeem Blake third in a personal best 9.88. Ryiem Forde recorded another sub-10 club with 9.98 for fourth. MVP’s Rohan Watson (10.04), Kadrian Goldson (10.07), and Bouwahjgie Nkrumie (10.09) completed the top seven.

Bryan Levell, who had advanced with a 9.94 personal best in the semis, appeared to suffer an injury and faded to eighth in 10.43.

In the women’s final, 21-year-old Tina Clayton, the two-time former World U20 champion, claimed her first senior national title with a composed run into a slight 0.1 m/s headwind. Her winning mark of 10.81 is a personal best and places her among the world’s top sprinters for 2025.

Shericka Jackson, the reigning 200m world champion, finished second in 10.88, and five-time world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was third in 10.91. With the result, the 39-year-old Fraser-Pryce secured her spot on an eighth World Championships team — a journey that began in 2007 in Osaka, Japan, where she was part of Jamaica’s 4x100m relay squad.

Jodean Williams (11.02) and Jonielle Smith (11.06) also secured the qualifying mark for Tokyo.

The final was overshadowed by a concerning moment for Tia Clayton, one of the pre-meet favorites. After clocking a personal best 10.86 in the semifinals, the 21-year-old MVP sprinter did not finish the final and had to be assisted off the track with what appeared to be a leg injury.

In field event finals, Samantha Hall dominated the women’s discus with a season-best 60.94m. Shadae Lawrence (55.22m) and Abigail Martin (53.54m) rounded out the podium.

Romaine Beckford and Raymond Richards both cleared 2.25m in the men’s high jump, with Beckford taking the title on countback.

Middle-distance specialist Adelle Tracey claimed the women’s 1500m in 4:17.80, holding off Gabrielle Wilkinson (4:19.30).

In semifinal action, Olympic finalist Jevaughn Powell led the men’s 400m qualifiers with 44.90, followed closely by Delano Kennedy (44.97), Rusheen McDonald (45.18), and Sean Bailey (45.38).

On the women’s side, Nickisha Pryce continued her strong form with a 50.51 win in her semifinal. Dejanea Oakley (51.05), Leah Anderson (51.03), Stacey-Ann Williams (51.12), and Shaquena Foote (51.44) also advanced to Sunday’s final.

