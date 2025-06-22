Jahleel Croal Replaces Injured Lewis at Inaugural Barbados Grand Prix

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Jahleel Croal of the British Virgin Islands has been called up to replace Omari Lewis, who was ruled out of the upcoming Barbados Grand Prix after suffering a hamstring injury.

Croal, with a personal best of 10.08 seconds in the 100m, will now represent Team Panthers in the sprint event.

Set for July 5, 2025, the Barbados Grand Prix will be held under the lights at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex. The meet will run from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and will feature a full slate of track and field events, including sprints, middle distances, jumps, throws, and relays.

This marks the first edition of the Barbados Grand Prix, which is structured around a team-based format. Athletes will compete in four mixed-gender squads, each earning points based on their event placements. The team with the highest cumulative score will be declared the overall winner.

The program includes men’s and women’s long jump, men’s shot put, and hurdles races—100m hurdles for women and 110m hurdles for men. Runners will also line up in the 100m, 200m, 400m, and 800m.

Two relays are scheduled to close the evening: a 4x400m mixed relay and a mixed shuttle relay, offering a unique finish to the night’s events.

The competition is by invitation only and will feature several of Barbados’ overseas-based athletes alongside Caribbean competitors. The format is designed to promote regional unity and create head-to-head matchups not typically seen outside of major championships.

Croal’s addition to the lineup ensures that Team Panthers remains competitive in the sprints following Lewis’ withdrawal. His experience on the international stage and sub-10.10 potential make him one to watch on race night.

Organizers expect a strong turnout and believe the team format will generate excitement among fans and athletes alike.

