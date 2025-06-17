Full Team Rosters Announced for Inaugural Barbados Grand Prix After June 12 Draft

The four teams set to compete at the inaugural Barbados Grand Prix were officially confirmed following the completion of the athlete draft held on Thursday, June 12. The event, scheduled for Saturday, July 5, 2025, will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex in Bridgetown.

Organized by Aren Spencer, a national junior triple jump record holder and five-time CARIFTA Games medalist, the Barbados Grand Prix introduces a new team-based competition model to the region. Each team was built using a draft system, with coaches selecting athletes across multiple disciplines, allowing up to two entries per event.

The confirmed teams are the Panthers, Eagles, Outlaws, and Lions, each featuring some of the Caribbean’s top names in track and field.

🔺 Panthers

Coaches: Ramon Armstrong, Kierre Beckles

Athletes: Justin Maynard, Omari Lewis, Zariah Greaves, Michelle Lee-Ahye, Ross Walrond, Kion Benjamin, Sanaa Frederick, Kelescia Downes, Tia-Adana Belle, Desean Boyce, Shakeem Mackay, Danya Skeete, Brandon Hinds, Kobe Hutson, Brieanna Boyce, Tai Browne, Chantal Malone, Dejuan Walcott, Jazzair Best.

🦅 Eagles

Coaches: Gabriel Burnett, Desiree Gamble

Athletes: Rikkoi Brathwaite, Darian Clarke, Akilah Lewis, Camille Rutherford, Demar Francis, Ajani Ince, Naj Watson, Kelia Bentham, Kadia Rock, Jevaughn Powell, Kyle Gale, Chanecia Bryan, Aaron Morris, John Clarke, Nya Browne, Almighty Williamson, Akela Jones, Teon Haynes, Jaidan Taylor.

🔵 Outlaws

Coaches: Jesse King, Joy-Ann Eli

Athletes: Davonte Howell, Jerod Elcock, Joella Lloyd, Khristel Martindale, Aragorn Straker, Raheem Taitt Best, Beyonce Defreitas, Tionce Walrond, Sakeena Massiah, Jonathan Jones, Rasheeme Griffith, Layla Haynes, Favion Gollop, Jahleel Armstrong, Deya Erickson, Odario Phillips, Zakaiyah Hunte, Aaron Massiah, Micah Shepherd.

🦁 Lions

Coaches: Jamal Grosvenor, June Caddle

Athletes: Mario Burke, Julian Forde, Kishawna Niles, Danae Niles, Kuron Griffith, Nazzio John, Aniya Nurse, Sole Frederick, Asia Foster, Tyrique Johnson, Aren Spencer, Ashlyn Simmons, Zalen Nelson, Matthieu Clarke, Adeyah Brewster, Reubin Walters, Shayla Clarke, Jules Ogarro, Azari Garraway.

Event Program

The competition will include the 100m, 200m, 400m, and 800m, as well as the 110m hurdles (men), 100m hurdles (women), long jump (men and women), shot put (men), 4x400m mixed relay, and a mixed shuttle relay.

This team-based format introduces new excitement to regional athletics, emphasizing strategy and team depth while showcasing elite Caribbean talent under the lights in Bridgetown.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts