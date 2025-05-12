South Africa Dominates as USA Struggles at World Athletics Relays

GUANGZHOU, China – South Africa emerged as the top nation at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, capturing double gold while the United States managed just a single victory in a disappointing overall performance.

World Athletics Relays: South Africa Rules the Men’s Relays

South Africa asserted its dominance with commanding victories in the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m events. Akani Simbine anchored the 4x100m squad to a world-leading 37.61, ran down, and passed Team USA, who clocked 37.66 for silver. Canada, led by Olympic champion Andre De Grasse, secured bronze with a time of 38.11. Great Britain failed to finish after a costly exchange error.

The men’s 4x400m saw another strong showing from South Africa, setting a national record of 2:57.50 to claim gold. Belgium followed with a European-leading 2:58.19, while Botswana captured bronze in 2:58.27. Kenya set a national record of 2:59.29 to finish fifth.

World Athletics Relays: Disappointment for USA in Women’s Relays

Great Britain took the top spot in the women’s 4x100m with a solid 42.21 performance, while Spain followed closely in 42.28. Jamaica settled for bronze in 42.33, edging out the United States, who managed only fourth in 42.38. Canada finished fifth, setting a national record of 42.46.

The women’s 4x400m saw Spain secure gold with a European-leading 3:24.13, ahead of the United States, who finished second in 3:24.72—well off their typical dominance. South Africa took bronze with a national record of 3:24.84. Norway, finishing fourth, also set a national record of 3:25.35.

Mixed Relays: A Lone Bright Spot for USA

The lone bright spot for the United States came in the mixed 4x400m, where they claimed gold with a world-leading 3:09.54. Australia followed with an Oceanian record of 3:12.20, and Kenya rounded out the podium with a time of 3:13.10.

Canada took the inaugural mixed 4x100m gold with an all-time best of 40.30, followed by Jamaica in 40.44. Great Britain secured bronze with a European all-time best of 40.88.

Path to Tokyo 2025: A Tough Road Ahead for the U.S.

Teams Qualified for the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo from the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou:

Women’s 4x100m:

Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and United States.

Men’s 4x100m:

Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ghana, Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Poland, South Africa, and United States.

Women’s 4x400m:

Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, and United States.

Men’s 4x400m:

Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, China, France, Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Jamaica, Kenya, Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, South Africa, and United States.

Mixed 4x400m:

Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Poland, South Africa, Spain, and United States.

