South Africa Dominates as USA Struggles at World Athletics Relays

By Alfonz Juck (eme news)
World Athletics Relays 2025
GUANGZHOU, CHINA - MAY 11: Members of Team South Africa pose for a photo with their medals for Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final, Men's 4x100 Metres Relay Final and Women's 4x400 Metres Relay Final during day two of the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 on May 11, 2025 in Guangzhou, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for World Athletics)

GUANGZHOU, China – South Africa emerged as the top nation at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, capturing double gold while the United States managed just a single victory in a disappointing overall performance.

World Athletics Relays: South Africa Rules the Men’s RelaysWorld Athletics Relays: Disappointment for USA in Women’s RelaysMixed Relays: A Lone Bright Spot for USAPath to Tokyo 2025: A Tough Road Ahead for the U.S.

World Athletics Relays: South Africa Rules the Men’s Relays

South Africa asserted its dominance with commanding victories in the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m events. Akani Simbine anchored the 4x100m squad to a world-leading 37.61, ran down, and passed Team USA, who clocked 37.66 for silver. Canada, led by Olympic champion Andre De Grasse, secured bronze with a time of 38.11. Great Britain failed to finish after a costly exchange error.

The men’s 4x400m saw another strong showing from South Africa, setting a national record of 2:57.50 to claim gold. Belgium followed with a European-leading 2:58.19, while Botswana captured bronze in 2:58.27. Kenya set a national record of 2:59.29 to finish fifth.

World Athletics Relays: Disappointment for USA in Women’s Relays

Great Britain took the top spot in the women’s 4x100m with a solid 42.21 performance, while Spain followed closely in 42.28. Jamaica settled for bronze in 42.33, edging out the United States, who managed only fourth in 42.38. Canada finished fifth, setting a national record of 42.46.

The women’s 4x400m saw Spain secure gold with a European-leading 3:24.13, ahead of the United States, who finished second in 3:24.72—well off their typical dominance. South Africa took bronze with a national record of 3:24.84. Norway, finishing fourth, also set a national record of 3:25.35.

Mixed Relays: A Lone Bright Spot for USA

The lone bright spot for the United States came in the mixed 4x400m, where they claimed gold with a world-leading 3:09.54. Australia followed with an Oceanian record of 3:12.20, and Kenya rounded out the podium with a time of 3:13.10.

Canada took the inaugural mixed 4x100m gold with an all-time best of 40.30, followed by Jamaica in 40.44. Great Britain secured bronze with a European all-time best of 40.88.

Path to Tokyo 2025: A Tough Road Ahead for the U.S.

Teams Qualified for the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo from the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou:

Women’s 4x100m:
Belgium, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and United States.

Men’s 4x100m:
Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ghana, Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Poland, South Africa, and United States.

Women’s 4x400m:
Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, and United States.

Men’s 4x400m:
Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, China, France, Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Jamaica, Kenya, Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, South Africa, and United States.

Mixed 4x400m:
Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Poland, South Africa, Spain, and United States.

_________________________
