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Record Run! Jamaica Lead Charge to Budapest 26 and Beijing 27

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By trackalerts.com
They qualified for Budapest 26 and Beijing 27
JAMAICA just lit up the track with a sizzling, history-making run, blasting 39.62 to SHATTER their own mixed 4x100m world record and storm to gold at the #WorldRelays 👑🇯🇲 This was pure speed, pure execution — an absolute masterclass from Ackeem Blake → Tina Clayton → Kadrian Goldson → Tia Clayton ⚡️

Jamaica delivered a strong showing at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, qualifying multiple relay teams for both the World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26 and the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27, highlighted by a world record and a national record performance.

Contents
Teams qualified for World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26Teams qualified for World Athletics Championships Beijing 27

For Budapest 26, Jamaica secured places in two events — the mixed 4x100m and mixed 4x400m. Jamaica won the mixed 4x100m in a world record 39.62, and finished second in the mixed 4x400m with a national record 3:08.24.

Teams qualified for World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26

Mixed 4x100m:
Canada, Germany, Jamaica, Nigeria, Spain, United States

Mixed 4x400m:
Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Spain, United States

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Jamaica also confirmed qualification in four relay events for the World Championships Beijing 27 — women’s 4x100m, men’s 4x100m, mixed 4x100m and mixed 4x400m — contributing to a total of six relay teams across both championships.

Teams qualified for World Athletics Championships Beijing 27

Women’s 4x100m:
Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Spain

Men’s 4x100m:
Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, China, Germany, Ghana, Great Britain & NI, Jamaica, Netherlands, South Africa, United States

Women’s 4x400m:
Australia, Canada, Czechia, France, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain

Men’s 4x400m:
Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, Japan, Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Zimbabwe

Mixed 4x100m:
Australia, Canada, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Netherlands, Nigeria, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United States

Mixed 4x400m:
Australia, Belgium, Canada, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, Spain, United States

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