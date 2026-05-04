Record Run! Jamaica Lead Charge to Budapest 26 and Beijing 27

Jamaica delivered a strong showing at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, qualifying multiple relay teams for both the World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26 and the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27, highlighted by a world record and a national record performance.
For Budapest 26, Jamaica secured places in two events — the mixed 4x100m and mixed 4x400m. Jamaica won the mixed 4x100m in a world record 39.62, and finished second in the mixed 4x400m with a national record 3:08.24.
Teams qualified for World Athletics Ultimate Championship Budapest 26
Mixed 4x100m:
Canada, Germany, Jamaica, Nigeria, Spain, United States
Mixed 4x400m:
Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Spain, United States
Jamaica also confirmed qualification in four relay events for the World Championships Beijing 27 — women’s 4x100m, men’s 4x100m, mixed 4x100m and mixed 4x400m — contributing to a total of six relay teams across both championships.
Teams qualified for World Athletics Championships Beijing 27
Women’s 4x100m:
Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Spain
Men’s 4x100m:
Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, China, Germany, Ghana, Great Britain & NI, Jamaica, Netherlands, South Africa, United States
Women’s 4x400m:
Australia, Canada, Czechia, France, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain
Men’s 4x400m:
Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, Japan, Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Zimbabwe
Mixed 4x100m:
Australia, Canada, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Netherlands, Nigeria, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United States
Mixed 4x400m:
Australia, Belgium, Canada, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, Spain, United States
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