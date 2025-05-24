Noah Lyles to Contest 100m at London Diamond League

LONDON, England – Reigning Olympic and world sprint champion Noah Lyles will race in the men’s 100 metres at the London Diamond League on Saturday, July 19, organizers confirmed.

The American sprinter is returning to the meet where he ran a personal best of 9.81 seconds last season. He has since improved that mark to 9.79. The 2025 edition will be part of his preparation for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this year.

“My road to defending my world titles in Tokyo in September goes through London,” Lyles said in a release shared by meet officials. “I’ve had great experiences there the last two years, running some of my fastest times, and I look forward to another in July.”

Lyles is the reigning world champion in both the 100m and 200m, and also claimed 100m gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. His return to London adds to the meet’s profile as one of the key stops on the Wanda Diamond League circuit.

The full sprint lineup for the London event is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The meet will take place at London Stadium, the venue used during the 2012 Olympic Games.

