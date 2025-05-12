Llopis, Davies Shine as WACT Challenger Meets Deliver European Thrills

A series of WACT Challenger meets across Europe delivered standout performances on Wednesday (7 May), with notable wins for Enrique Llopis in Ibiza, Justin Davies in Belfast, and Lampros Volikas in Lixouri.

Llopis Dominates in Ibiza

At the Toni Bonet Athletics Meeting in Ibiza, Spain, Enrique Llopis showcased his sprint hurdling prowess by clocking 13.31 (+1.4) to secure victory in the 110m hurdles. Llopis held off compatriot Asier Martínez, who finished in 13.58, and Daniel Cisneros, who crossed the line in 13.70.

In the 200m, Cuba’s Shainer Reginfo posted a wind-assisted 20.50 (+2.5) to claim the top spot. Portugal’s Ruben Amaral added to the list of winners with a commanding performance in the 3000m, finishing in 7:56.13.

Spain’s multi-event star María Vicente made a long-awaited return after a 14-month layoff, leaping 6.12m (+0.3) in the long jump and winning the 100m hurdles in 13.33 (+1.2), signaling her readiness for the outdoor season.

Davies Leads Record-Breaking 800m in Belfast

In Belfast, Great Britain, the Irish Milers Meet delivered lifetime bests in the men’s 800m, as Justin Davies stormed to a personal best of 1:44.35 to secure gold. Henry Jonas followed in 1:44.72, with Tiarnan Crorken clocking 1:44.98, both setting career marks.

The women’s 800m saw Abigail Ives dip under the two-minute barrier with a time of 1:59.49, edging out Grace Vans Agnew (2:00.45) and Ireland’s Jenna Bromell (2:00.53), both with personal bests.

Canadian middle-distance star Gabriela Debues-Stafford claimed the women’s 3000m with a swift 8:39.35. In the men’s 3000m, Tomer Tarragano ran a lifetime best of 7:47.32, while Darragh McElhinney clocked 3:37.86 in the 1500m, also a personal best.

Sprinters Shine in Lixouri, Germany

At the Vergotia 2025 meet in Lixouri, Greece, local favorite Lampros Volikas sprinted to victory in the men’s 100m, setting a personal best of 10.31 (+1.9). Congo’s Natacha Ngoye captured the women’s title in 11.37 (+0.8), while Samuel Khogali of Great Britain soared to 7.91m (+0.1) in the long jump for the win.

Klekner and Waters Take Top Honors in Rhodes

Pole vaulters took center stage in Rhodes at the High Vaults competition in Germany. Hungary’s Hanga Klekner cleared 4.51m to win the women’s event and made an attempt at the national record height of 4.58m. The men’s competition saw Carson Waters of the United States prevail over Greece’s Ioannis Rizos on countback, with both athletes clearing 5.51m.

Stichling Tops the Field in Spandau

In Germany, Bianca Stichling emerged victorious at the 3rd International High Jump Women’s Meet in Spandau, clearing 1.87m. European U18 champion Lilianna Batori of Hungary finished second with a jump of 1.84m.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts