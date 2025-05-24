Jamaican Lamara Distin Places Second in High Jump at Boris Hanžeković Memorial

ZAGREB, Croatia– Jamaica’s Lamara Distin finished second in the women’s high jump at the Boris Hanžeković Memorial on Friday (23 May), clearing 1.92 metres. The event, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series, was held indoors due to cold weather.

The mark by Distin, 23, is her best this season after clearing 1.90 and 1.88 in April and May. Distin is the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion and holds several titles at the regional level. Her career includes a gold medal at the 2021 NACAC U23 Championships and another at the 2018 CARIFTA Games (U20). She also earned silver at the 2019 Pan American U20 Championships and the 2016 CARIFTA Games (U18).

Serbia’s Angelina Topić won the competition with a best of 1.94 metres, cleared on her third attempt. Topić, the Serbian national record holder, attempted 1.97 metres but did not succeed. Italy’s Idea Pieroni placed third with a clearance of 1.90 metres.

Friday’s competition served as an early feature of the Boris Hanžeković Memorial, which will conclude Saturday at the Sports Park Mladost stadium with the main program of track and field events.

